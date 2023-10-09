    "I Will Not Buy A Book If There’s A Hideous Cover": Book Lovers Are Sharing Their Hottest Takes And They're Not Holding Back

    "Most 'plot holes' that people find in popular books or series aren't actual plot holes."

    Isabel Daly
    by Isabel Daly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    All book lovers have a hot take about reading.

    Prime

    So, when you u/OriginalChance2520 asked r/Books, "what are you bookish hot takes?", I knew I had to compile the best replies.

    1. "Celebrities publishing their ghost written garbage memoirs are cluttering up the best seller shelves and it drives me insane."

    "Can we have more actual books from actual writers and turn those writers into celebrities rather than have to look at some actor or influencer's life story or advice? "

     u/duchess_of_erat

    2. "Being able to predict the ending doesn't make a mystery book automatically bad."

     "If the characters, setting, tone, etc are all interesting and well-written, then knowing what happens shouldn't make or break the book. I also feel like it varies so much from reader to reader, because someone new to the genre might not be familiar with all the tropes/common outcomes but a person whose been reading mysteries for decades has seen most of what's out there. I always tell people when it comes to books & movies, if a story is good I should be able to enjoy it just as much on the second and third through as the first time."

    – u/lilythefrogphd


    3. "Not every book needs a happy ending."

    FX

    "Sometimes, it’s more likely that they aren’t happy, even if they accomplished the thing they set out to do. I’m tired of impactful deaths being retconned so everyone can be happy at the end."

    – u/Vizzenya


    4. "I hate that its been normalised when talking about a book you can expose basically the whole plot as long as you don't give away the 'twist' or ending."

    "Blurbs, reviews, recommendations, etc are all guilty of this."

    – u/CHRISKVAS

    "Yeah, my friend does this with movies. Will summarise a plot halfway, then stop and say, 'I won’t give away the twist…' You did give it away. By saying there’s a twist."

    – u/emelbee923


    5. "My hot take is this: I've come to hate twists."

    "I think they're overdone. I think people love them because it gives them that sweet, sweet hit of dopamine that we've come to expect from any and all media. Book takes some work? Story been going on for a while? You've got to think about things, or slow down and (metaphorically) chew your food? WORRY NOT! there'll be a TWIST!Look, an occasional twist is okay, but I don't need a book to zip-zap-zow me at the end with something I "never saw coming." I want the story to unfold."

    – u/Gibber_Italicus


    6. "I will not buy a book with a hideous cover."

    NBC

    "I know it’s vain and it’s stupid but I’ll have to look at it! I don’t need to pretend it’s not something superficial but honestly, some books are just not nice to look at. Have I brought books before the covers were nice? Maybe. Did I enjoy them? Yes! Also, no offence to romance covers, but some of them are hideous and I’m sick of pretending. It’s not even the ‘typical’ romance covers (woman ripping a man’s shirt, etc) those I think are cool! It’s the new trend of the cutesy illustrations because…they all look somewhat the same. Like bright cover, cute illustration, flashy font etc…it’s just…where’s the differences! This is also a subtle call out to fantasy publishers too…whoever is publishing the ASOIAF series needs to revamp them. They are so boring compared to other series."

    – u/allthenights


    7. "I've read better sex scenes on AO3 than I have in any published book."

    – u/atashivanpaia

    "There are a small number of authors who can write a good sex scene and an ungodly large number of authors who can write a terrible sex scene. If you can’t write a good sex scene… pro tip… you don’t need to."

    – u/vagabending


    8. "I find the 'tropification' of literature to be extremely problematic and keeps new readers from exploring new genres and plots."

    "I say this as someone who enjoys romance occasionally: A romance novel should not be described as, 'one bed, forced proximity, enemies-to-lovers.'"

    – u/rabidbreeder

    "I also feel like because of tropfication, a lot of plot points are shoe horned in so the author can include enemies to lover or whatever in their blurb! And then it’s not even well done, because it’s just a checkbox!"

    – u/malcontentlemon


    9. "People complain about current YA covers being either the cutesy 'Canva-art' stylization or flourishy metallic words but I would take that a thousand times over the 'faceless photograph of skinny white girl wearing a ball gown' covers that were popular like a decade ago."

    – u/demon_prodigy


    10. "I’m past the age where I judge people for their media diet."

    NBC

    "Life’s too short, just let people enjoy things. It’s not that hard."

    – u/corran450

    "I agree with this. There’s a fair amount of shaming about the books that people enjoy— just say it isn’t your vibe and move on. Swipe to the next video."

    – u/historyteacher08


    11. "Celebrities writing children’s books is bad for children’s lit."

    "They’re usually not very well written and it means less space for up and coming children’s authors who won’t get the dedicated shelf space/window display some random celeb will."

    – u/isotopesfan

    12. "Reading should not be a luxury."

    "Even the cost of paperbacks these days is too much. I was at Barnes and Noble the other way and saw way too many 250 page paperback books that were MSRP 18-20 dollars. It's worse in YA, where the audience doesn't even have its own money to buy the books with."

    – u/princesskittyglitter


    13. "Not sure if this is a hot take but I despise seeing the cover of a book with ‘now a major motion picture’ or ‘adapted for television’."

    "I will not buy any edition with something like either of those things on the cover."

    – u/Storenose

    14. "Every physical book should come with an ebook copy or at least a steep discount for the ebook copy."

    – u/deadly_titanfart·

    15. When reading the blurb what immediately turns me off is when the male lead is described as "mysterious/ handsome/ attractive".

    Fox

    "It makes me put the book away and never look at it again, even if it was the best book of all time."
    – u/Ella_Richter

    16. "The majority of 'paranormal romance urban fantasy' should be in the romance section of the store instead of the fantasy section of the store."

    "If the story is primarily romance based, it should be in the romance section of the store. That it's between a vampire angel and a werewolf demon is beside the point."

    – u/Salurian

    17. "Required reading in schools shouldn’t only be comprised of classics."

    TriStar Picures

    "I understand why specific books are used to teach literary devices, but I think it’s sad that a lot of schools have limited their catalog when it comes to books. For example, The Great Gatsby isn’t the only book that uses symbolism, nor is it always the best book to teach it. But, because that’s what has been used for so long, and because many contributors to school curriculums are frankly too lazy to do further research, that’s the book that is typically used.

    Most students aren’t going to appreciate classic books enough to pick up any real lessons or knowledge that teachers are trying to convey, anyway. I think it’s better to explain literary devices and then have students bring forward their own examples of said device in a book of their choosing. This, in my opinion, is much more engaging.

    I’m not saying to throw out every classic text from the curriculums. I just think that it does way more harm than good to force these books on tweens and teens when the ultimate goal is to encourage further reading."

    – u/dizzybookend


    18. "Audio books are a perfectly acceptable method for consuming a book."

    "And anyone who treats it like it is somehow significantly different or not really reading is more worried about the flex of having hours of free time than they are about the actual contents of the narrative."

    – u/Vanilla_Neko

    19. "There are a lot of hidden gems in self published books."

    "A Backpack Filled with Sunsets by Ifeanyi Ogbo and The Strangers of Braamfontein by Onyeka Nwelue are two reads I recently enjoyed."

    – u/sanders2020dubai·


    20. "I think all books should initially come out in paperback and only get printed in hardcover if it does well/for special editions."

    Disney

    – u/expired_honey31

    21. "People who act offended or appalled when other people dog ear their pages or crack spines are weirdos."

    "Grow up. Why are you telling ME what to do with MY books?"

    – u/ookieaddictions

    "Books (religious books aside) aren't sacred objects. They're just words printed on paper in between two covers (though with ebooks or audio, sometimes not even that). They have the worth and meaning we wish to assign to them, but it's not an inherent value. People are thus allowed to use these non-sacred items for whatever they want, in the same way we use other products without getting snobby over their potential uses. People can organise their bookshelves (gasp!) by colour, or with the spine hidden, who cares. They can use them as literal doorstoppers, as kindling, they're allowed to read only the chapters they like, they're allowed to cut them up or dog-ear the pages, write in them, whatever."

    – u/NotACaterpillar


    22. "Most 'plot holes' that people find in popular books or series aren't actual plot holes."

    "It is either information irrelevant to the plot that they are looking for or the information is already there, but it is being ignored/denied."

    – u/Snowcat-writer

    23. "This is a niche opinion and I recognise that my opinion has its problems, but...I've grown to kind of despise the book influencer culture."

    Disney

    "I love getting recommendations and hearing about peoples' experiences. I also think buying lots of books is not necessarily a bad thing since it supports a really worthwhile thing.

    But I feel like lately it has been really consumerist. I get it - big huge colorful libraries that take up an entire room will perform better on a visual-based app. But libraries are good too, even if you can't keep it, even if the junky plastic cover isn't photogenic.

    I've also noticed very few people tend to re-read books on social media. It's always about the Next Big Release. Again, not in and of itself a bad thing, since it promotes new authors and books, but re-reading is good too."

    – u/smallpaperstars

    24. "Reading a bad book is worse than watching a bad movie."

    "The time and effort it takes to read and concentrate on what a book is saying, its themes, writing style, and characters is way more work and time wasting when it's bad."

    – u/WoNdErMaN225

    25. "I hate how it's become a trend to put a Spotify list at the beginning of the book."

    "I don't care if you listened to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles during your writing, let me enjoy my book in peace."

    – u/Ella_Richter

    26. "A good plot is never more important than good prose. Never."

    ABC

    – u/jobie68point5

    27. "I really don’t like music in books."

    "Writing about a singer/songwriter ‘pouring their heart and soul’ into passionate lyrics that the author wrote is lame and never has the intended impact for me. When they talk about ‘cool’ or ‘uncool’ bands it also rubs me the wrong way and shows how the author has an inflated ego relating to their musical tastes. That being said, the songs in The Hobbit/LOTR were dope."

    – u/buttzilla87

    28. I wish more award-winning or "Best of the Year" books were not devastatingly sad!

    "I love a good sad book, but books with happy endings and hope-filled stories should also win awards and praise. It seems like every recommendation list I read is all/mostly books that will make me cry."

    – u/tomesandtea

    29. "I don’t care how fast people can read."

    Nickelodeon

    "It doesn’t really matter how fast people can read unless it helps you on your job like if you are an academic/editor/book reviewer and even then it only matters if you can actually understand enough of what you’re reading. Also, while I think it’s great that book influencers give tips on how to read more for people who just want to read more books, but I don’t like when they associate that with a certain number. It doesn’t matter if you read 100 books a year, everyone’s different and people who aren’t book reviewers for their main job are probably not going to be able to read as many."

    – u/Professor_squirrelz

    30. "Graphic sex has as much of a place as graphic violence, technically, it doesn't HAVE to be there but it undeniably adds to the tone, atmosphere and maybe even gives character insight compared to a version of the same book without the graphic sex/violence."

    "If I'm reading a book about people who go on Viking raids, I expect violence and gore. If I'm reading a book about people who are sexually active, I expect sex. Don't put those things 'off-screen' if those are things the characters are supposed to be engaging in.

    Not saying this as a slight on you, but I think people are just prudes about sex. Like you said, it's apart of life, so who cares if a character gets down and dirty? There's no shame in it. Purity culture has made normal acts in everyones lives a taboo topic somehow.

    And in case I get the reply of 'So, you want to see the parts where a character poops? That's part of life.' It is, but taking a dump wouldn't effect 99% of any plot. Two characters having sex though? That changes a fair bit. Even a character having sex with a no-name one-off that never returns after the sex scene is over? That can still show you a lot about them as a character that them taking a dump wouldn't. The way a person has sex can tell you a lot about them."

    – u/PallasPenguino

    31. "Anne Brontë is the best Brontë."

    NBC

    – u/crazy-swayze

    Note: submissions have been edited for length/clarity.



    Shoutout to u/OriginalChance2520 and everyone who shared their hot takes in r/Books. Tell us about your hot takes in the comments!