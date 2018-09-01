The Bishop Who Had His Arm Around Ariana Grande At Aretha Franklin's Funeral Has Apologised

Share On more Share On more

After her performance she was joined on stage by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III who led Franklin's funeral.

People noticed that while talking to Grande he put his arm around her and his hands ended up near the side of her breast.

She looks noticeably uncomfortable and clearly trying to get away without causing a scene. This video pisses me off https://t.co/UxN3NBY4Ei

you can tell how uncomfortable she is. Men like this are truly disgusting https://t.co/QEgJ8FqFd8

And they felt that it was deliberate.

#RespectAriana is tending worldwide right now because Bishop Charles H. Ellis III was seen inappropriately groping Ariana Grande on live tv during Aretha Franklins funeral. Men really need to get their sh*t together https://t.co/AEqr7aAi1m

THIS IS SO DISGUSTING AND DISRESPECTFUL 😤 #RespectAriana

When asked about the incident, the bishop apologised in an interview with the Associated Press.

He said: "It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast. ... I don't know, I guess I put my arm around her.

"Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but, again, I apologize."

The bishop said he hugged everyone. He said: "I hugged all the female artists and the male artists.

"Everybody that was up, I shook their hands and hugged them. That's what we are all about in the church. We are all about love.

"The last thing I want to do is to be a distraction to this day. This is all about Aretha Franklin."