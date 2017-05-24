Sections

This Teen Found Her Friend After The Manchester Attack Via Twitter And People Are Moved

"Seeing tweets like these are tiny lights within this dark, horrible tragedy."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 14-year-old Vicky Bates from St Helens, which lies between Manchester and Liverpool.

Bates.
Vicky Bates / Via Twitter: @RileyBlackery

Bates.

Bates told BuzzFeed News that her friend Heather came down from Scotland on Sunday to hang out. Heather then headed to Ariana Grande's Manchester concert alone on Monday night.

My friend Heather was at the Ariana concert She's wearing a yellow hoodie and I cant get hold of her If anyones see… https://t.co/L7hhoUcoMb
Vicky Bates // @RileyBlackery

My friend Heather was at the Ariana concert She's wearing a yellow hoodie and I cant get hold of her If anyones see… https://t.co/L7hhoUcoMb

Bates said that after a friend called to tell her about the attack late Monday she then tried desperately to get in touch with Heather.

"I immediately panicked and spent hours trying to contact her," she said. "Her phone had died and she was alone, so we had no way to contact her."

She put out a desperate plea for help on Twitter, asking users for assistance in tracking down her missing friend.

Just after midnight, 17-year-old Nathan Lamb tweeted at Bates to let her know Heather was safe. "She's safe, we're at a premier inn right now on Medlock street," Lamb wrote. "We saw her on the street and her phone was dead so we let her stay with us."

@RileyBlackery She's safe, we're at a premier inn right now on Medlock street, we saw her on the street and her pho… https://t.co/afXAiibDPx
Nathan @nathanlamb26

@RileyBlackery She's safe, we're at a premier inn right now on Medlock street, we saw her on the street and her pho… https://t.co/afXAiibDPx

"A few hours after my tweet went viral, a man replied to the tweet saying that she was fine and it was a huge relief," said Bates.

Bates said that Heather has since returned home to Scotland: "She's exhausted and so many people are asking to interview her when all she wants is privacy."

I'm so tired but too scared to sleep because I know I'll have nightmares
Heather ♡ @thinny_skin

I'm so tired but too scared to sleep because I know I'll have nightmares

It's crazy to think that we all went into that arena but some people never came out again
Heather ♡ @thinny_skin

It's crazy to think that we all went into that arena but some people never came out again

Both Heather and Lamb posted on Twitter that they did not wish to speak with reporters.

"Our hopes and prayers are currently with the victims and their families," Bates told BuzzFeed News. "It's hard to believe that it's happening after hitting so close to home."

Since Bates' tweet went viral, people have been moved by the way Twitter was used to find Heather.

How amazing is social media
k @wtvrkatelyn

How amazing is social media

Many praised the power of social media...

Twitter: @gunsxforxhands

And found comfort in the kindness of strangers.

@wtvrkatelyn @georgia_shx How great humans and social media can be
James carter @DjJamescarter

@wtvrkatelyn @georgia_shx How great humans and social media can be

"Humanity is awesome," this woman wrote.

Twitter: @missmalindakat

"Tweets like these are tiny lights within this dark, horrible tragedy," another said.

Twitter: @Hey_its_macy

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

