This Teen Went To A Remembrance After Being Invited By Accident And It’s So Wholesome

Ali said: "Once they sent the text inviting me to 'Auntie Debbie’s Celebration of Life', I let them know I wasn’t Quentin."

But then, jokingly, Ali asked if she could come anyway. To her surprise, the answer was "yes".

"When Auntie Dawn actually said I could come, I decided I needed to commit.

"I let my close friends know that I was going to a random lady’s event, but since they already know my personality and how outgoing I am, they weren't really shocked that I actually went."