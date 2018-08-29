 back to top
People Are Losing It Over This Photo Of What Could Be A Beach Or A Door

“More things to keep me up at night.”

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For the past week this photo of what could either be a door or a beach has kept people guessing.

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄
𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 @rebeccareilly__

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄

The photo first went viral on Spanish-speaking Twitter through this tweet.

People don't know what to believe. It must be a door, because where is the sun? Where are the clouds?

y’all, is this a beach or a door??? cuz idk what to believe
drea @dreaszn

y’all, is this a beach or a door??? cuz idk what to believe

Some people can see both.

i can see both and it’s bothering me https://t.co/bakKGitJFU
Tᴡᴇɴᴛʏ ᴊᴜᴀɴ sᴀᴠᴀɢᴇ @juannisaac

i can see both and it’s bothering me https://t.co/bakKGitJFU

But either way, everyone is super stressed out.

I can see both my head is genuinely fucked https://t.co/lOXCDC0j8o
lottie @l0ttiehall

I can see both my head is genuinely fucked https://t.co/lOXCDC0j8o

This shit is bothering me https://t.co/QAYm3XvU4s
Cerda 🤴🏽 @crisxcerda

This shit is bothering me https://t.co/QAYm3XvU4s

MORE things to keep me up at night https://t.co/wXdDhOKnsM
Kel @kellzmurray

MORE things to keep me up at night https://t.co/wXdDhOKnsM

My heads fell off and rolled away https://t.co/GvolteQc60
Belinda McEyebrow © @PissOffHon

My heads fell off and rolled away https://t.co/GvolteQc60

People are trying to picture it as a door.

@rebeccareilly__ It's clearly a door wym
𝐍𝐇𝐀𝐍 @trngnhnlu

@rebeccareilly__ It's clearly a door wym

@rebeccareilly__ Its a door got a handle an everything what's wrong with ye
davey g @i8blue_noses

@rebeccareilly__ Its a door got a handle an everything what's wrong with ye

And as a beach.

@i8blue_noses @rebeccareilly__
Doctrine Ridge 🇰🇪 @KhufuSphinx

@i8blue_noses @rebeccareilly__

So, obviously, we took it upon ourselves to figure out whether the viral image is a door or a beach. To start, this is what the image would look like horizontally. It kind of looks more beachy already.

Twitter: @rebeccareilly__

If you reverse image search the horizontal photo, this is what you'll get. Are you ready?

SPOILER ALERT

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
HomeAway / Beach Breeze-Destin Florida Vacation Beach House Rentals / Via odis.homeaway.com
It's a beach! Below is a photo of Miramar Beach in Florida. It belongs to Beach Breeze-Destin Florida Vacation Beach House Rentals.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

As you can tell, the photo looks quite different from the viral image, because it appears to have been photoshopped.

Facebook: beachbreezevacationrentals / Via http://

The most significant changes to the photo are that it has been darkened, the waves have been edited out, and the sand has been edited too.

Facebook: beachbreezevacationrentals / Via http://

The most significant changes to the photo are that it has been darkened, the waves have been edited out, and the sand has been edited too.

← Slide →
Facebook: beachbreezevacationrentals / Via http://

The most significant changes to the photo are that it has been darkened, the waves have been edited out, and the sand has been edited too.

We put the Miramar Beach photo on top of the viral image to see if we could get them to match up. And, hey presto! It worked.

ikran @ikran

So, yes, sorry to burst your bubble, but having carefully considered the evidence, we conclude the viral image is that of a beach, photoshopped to look more like a door. Have a good night's sleep.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

