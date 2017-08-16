These British MPs Want Any Plans For A State Visit By Trump To Be Cancelled

During a press conference, Trump repeated his earlier comments that there were "many sides" to the violent protests, which involved neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

"You also had some very fine people on both sides," Trump said. "You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. The press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people but you also had troublemakers."