This Viral Tweet That Says Hailey And Justin Bieber Both Have Hair Lice Is Definitely Fake

As you may know by now, Hailey and Justin Bieber officially got married recently.
And now a story about Hailey and Justin having lice together and calling it "romantic" has gone super viral.
It actually started from a stan account on Twitter claiming that it was from Hailey's Instagram.
At the time the tweet started to go viral, the Twitter user disguised themselves as pop culture update account, Pop Crave, making the tweet look real.
People really believed it.
But some people noticed that it wasn't Pop Crave behind it.
So thankfully, the newlyweds are not sharing lice in the name of love 💖. Stay woke, people.
