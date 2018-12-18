 back to top

This Viral Tweet That Says Hailey And Justin Bieber Both Have Hair Lice Is Definitely Fake

Nothing is real.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As you may know by now, Hailey and Justin Bieber officially got married recently.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @haileybieber

And now a story about Hailey and Justin having lice together and calling it "romantic" has gone super viral.

The Hollywood Unlocked / Via thehollywoodunlocked.com

It actually started from a stan account on Twitter claiming that it was from Hailey's Instagram.

Hailey Bieber reveals that her and her hubby, Justin Bieber, both have lice at the moment. “Most people find it gross, but I think it’s romantic that we have it at the same time” -Hailey Bieber via Instagram stories
💔 @stainedsnake

Hailey Bieber reveals that her and her hubby, Justin Bieber, both have lice at the moment. “Most people find it gross, but I think it’s romantic that we have it at the same time” -Hailey Bieber via Instagram stories

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the time the tweet started to go viral, the Twitter user disguised themselves as pop culture update account, Pop Crave, making the tweet look real.

Hailey Baldwin &amp; Justin Bieber both have lice and I’ve never screamed louder.
CASSANDRA @CassaClaire

Hailey Baldwin &amp; Justin Bieber both have lice and I’ve never screamed louder.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People really believed it.

LICE IS DEFINITELY NOT ROMANTIC 😂😷 https://t.co/HqNoa1Qyz8
Po'okela M @UCIdak1ne

LICE IS DEFINITELY NOT ROMANTIC 😂😷 https://t.co/HqNoa1Qyz8

Reply Retweet Favorite
this is it. the whitest shit i have ever seen. https://t.co/y1vIu8TxWH
Yardi B. @chillvrybvnks

this is it. the whitest shit i have ever seen. https://t.co/y1vIu8TxWH

Reply Retweet Favorite
@stainedsnake
steven the local @steventhelocal

@stainedsnake

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people noticed that it wasn't Pop Crave behind it.

how are ppl taking this troll tweet from a MILEY CYRUS STAN ACCOUNT seriously man cba https://t.co/LqAmNjokfM
lucy @LUCYWlLSON

how are ppl taking this troll tweet from a MILEY CYRUS STAN ACCOUNT seriously man cba https://t.co/LqAmNjokfM

Reply Retweet Favorite

So thankfully, the newlyweds are not sharing lice in the name of love 💖. Stay woke, people.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App