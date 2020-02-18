Dave Added A Powerful Verse To His Song 'Black' At The BRITs And Called Out Boris Johnson

Dave just performed his song Black at the Brits, adding a verse calling out the prime minister and including a tribute to the victims of the London Bridge attacks.
Dave personally knew one of the victims of the London Bridge attack, Jack Merritt. He rapped: "Rest In Peace Jack Merritt, you're my brother in arms with tears in our eyes and love in our hearts."
During his performance, the top of the piano projected images and photos of the victims of the attack.
He also included headlines about knife crime.
Dave went on to call out the prime minister for failing to make a statement about Andrew Sabisky, who resigned on Monday following historical comments about race and gender.
Dave said: "It is racist, whether or not it feels racist. The truth is our prime minister is a real racist. They say you should be grateful, we're the least racist, it's still racist."
Baroness Sayeeda Warsi called his performance powerful.
He also called out the media for their treatment of Meghan Markle. He said: "Equality is a right, it doesn't deserve credit, now if you don't want to get it then you're never gonna get it how the news treats Kate vs how the news treats Meghan."
People loved his performance.
And said he made history.
This is the verse in full:
"It is racist, whether or not it feels racist. The truth is our prime minister is a real racist. They say you should be grateful, we're the least racist, it's still racist.
"And if somebody hasn't said it. Equality is a right, it doesn't deserve credit, now if you don't want to get it then you're never gonna get it how the news treats Kate vs how the news treats Meghan.
"Rest In Peace Jack Merritt, you're my brother in arms with tears in our eyes and love in our hearts. We never had the same background, culture, colour or past but you devoted your life to giving others a chance.
"And for that I'm so taken aback because you gave us all a voice, I have to say it for Jack, as a young black man that's paper and crack given proper sentences it's just paper and cracks.
"All he would wanted was unity, funding for communities, equal opportunities, people under scrutiny, no more immunity, way less hatred, more conservation, less deforestation, we want rehabilitation and that would be amazing, Grenfell victims still need accommodation, we still need support for the Windrush generation ad reparations for the time our people spent on plantations.
"I'm out."