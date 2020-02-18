Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
© 2020 BuzzFeed, Inc

Dave Added A Powerful Verse To His Song 'Black' At The BRITs And Called Out Boris Johnson

"The truth is our prime minister is a real racist. They say you should be grateful, we're the least racist, it's still racist."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Share This Article

Dave just performed his song Black at the Brits, adding a verse calling out the prime minister and including a tribute to the victims of the London Bridge attacks.

🎹 @santandave1 performing 'Black' with @FraserTSmith and reminding us why he's a 4 x BRIT Award nominee #BRITs
BRIT Awards @BRITs

🎹 @santandave1 performing 'Black' with @FraserTSmith and reminding us why he's a 4 x BRIT Award nominee #BRITs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dave also took home the award for Best British album for Psychodrama.

Dave personally knew one of the victims of the London Bridge attack, Jack Merritt. He rapped: "Rest In Peace Jack Merritt, you're my brother in arms with tears in our eyes and love in our hearts."

Rest in peace brother. One of the most painful things. Jack Merritt was the best guy. Dedicated his life to helping others, was genuinely an honour to have met someone like you and everything you’ve done for us I’ll never ever forget💔💔💔 https://t.co/zf6fo9oop0
SANTAN @Santandave1

Rest in peace brother. One of the most painful things. Jack Merritt was the best guy. Dedicated his life to helping others, was genuinely an honour to have met someone like you and everything you’ve done for us I’ll never ever forget💔💔💔 https://t.co/zf6fo9oop0

Reply Retweet Favorite

During his performance, the top of the piano projected images and photos of the victims of the attack.

Screenshot / The Brits
Screenshot / The Brits

He also included headlines about knife crime.

Screenshot / The Brits

Dave went on to call out the prime minister for failing to make a statement about Andrew Sabisky, who resigned on Monday following historical comments about race and gender.

Adrian Dennis / Getty Images

Dave said: "It is racist, whether or not it feels racist. The truth is our prime minister is a real racist. They say you should be grateful, we're the least racist, it's still racist."

Screenshot / The Brits

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi called his performance powerful.

Wow wow wow That performance of #Black by #Dave @BRITs was powerful- pin drop silence After the appalling appointment of #Sabinsky &amp; the shameful lack of condemnation this week from No10 this performance felt like a necessary wake up call in the most provocative way 👏🏽 #Respect https://t.co/PFP0vDvtIn
Sayeeda Warsi @SayeedaWarsi

Wow wow wow That performance of #Black by #Dave @BRITs was powerful- pin drop silence After the appalling appointment of #Sabinsky &amp; the shameful lack of condemnation this week from No10 this performance felt like a necessary wake up call in the most provocative way 👏🏽 #Respect https://t.co/PFP0vDvtIn

Reply Retweet Favorite

He also called out the media for their treatment of Meghan Markle. He said: "Equality is a right, it doesn't deserve credit, now if you don't want to get it then you're never gonna get it how the news treats Kate vs how the news treats Meghan."

Dave really came to shake tables...calling out the Prime Minister for being racist, shouting out Grenfell, shedding light on Windrush, the media’s treatment of Kate v Meghan and so much more. Love to see it #Brits2020
your falemtine @_GraceyMae

Dave really came to shake tables...calling out the Prime Minister for being racist, shouting out Grenfell, shedding light on Windrush, the media’s treatment of Kate v Meghan and so much more. Love to see it #Brits2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

People loved his performance.

“Our PM is the real racist” “How the news treat Kate versus how they treat Meghan” “Grenfell victims still need accommodation” “Still need support for the Windrush generation” “Reparations for the time our people spent on plantations” Dave talking DI TINGS at the #Brits2020
Dionne Grant @DionneGrant

“Our PM is the real racist” “How the news treat Kate versus how they treat Meghan” “Grenfell victims still need accommodation” “Still need support for the Windrush generation” “Reparations for the time our people spent on plantations” Dave talking DI TINGS at the #Brits2020

Reply Retweet Favorite
performances like Stormzy's and Dave's tonight on an award show watched by millions are so fucking important. Such beautiful empowerment carrying a vital message #Brits2020
kieran @wa11fl0wer

performances like Stormzy's and Dave's tonight on an award show watched by millions are so fucking important. Such beautiful empowerment carrying a vital message #Brits2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

And said he made history.

DAVE MADE HISTORY In 3 mins: &gt;He called Johnson a racist &gt;Said Kate had been treated better than Meghan &gt;Shamed the gov’t over Windrush &gt;Demanded accommodation for Grenfell &gt;Demanded for slavery reparations 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #BritAwards #daves #black #Dave
Farah MYP @FarahMyp

DAVE MADE HISTORY In 3 mins: &gt;He called Johnson a racist &gt;Said Kate had been treated better than Meghan &gt;Shamed the gov’t over Windrush &gt;Demanded accommodation for Grenfell &gt;Demanded for slavery reparations 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #BritAwards #daves #black #Dave

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dave one of the best #BRITs performances ever #Brits2020
Tony Dortie 24/Seven Eyes @24SevenEyes

Dave one of the best #BRITs performances ever #Brits2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is the verse in full:

"It is racist, whether or not it feels racist. The truth is our prime minister is a real racist. They say you should be grateful, we're the least racist, it's still racist.

"And if somebody hasn't said it. Equality is a right, it doesn't deserve credit, now if you don't want to get it then you're never gonna get it how the news treats Kate vs how the news treats Meghan.

"Rest In Peace Jack Merritt, you're my brother in arms with tears in our eyes and love in our hearts. We never had the same background, culture, colour or past but you devoted your life to giving others a chance.

"And for that I'm so taken aback because you gave us all a voice, I have to say it for Jack, as a young black man that's paper and crack given proper sentences it's just paper and cracks.

"All he would wanted was unity, funding for communities, equal opportunities, people under scrutiny, no more immunity, way less hatred, more conservation, less deforestation, we want rehabilitation and that would be amazing, Grenfell victims still need accommodation, we still need support for the Windrush generation ad reparations for the time our people spent on plantations.

"I'm out."

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Share This Article

back to top