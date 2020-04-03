Two NHS Nurses Have Passed Away From The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

Never thought I could see this amazing day. Thank u to Walsall Manor Hospital for believing in me. Countles's people one who was me struggle to believe that they have the right to dream. But please follow through, and yes with commitment compassion support dreams do come true.



Aktar wrote: "She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.



"I’m so grateful that I had the honour to call her my best friend, she saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw.



"I am so broken that words can’t explain."



A colleague at Walsall Manor Hospital also paid tribute and tweeted: "Very sad news RIP Areema Nasreen, one of our amazing staff nurses."



According to the Birmingham Mail, Nasreen started to show symptoms of the virus on March 12. Her sister Kazeema told the paper that Nasreen had always wanted to be a nurse after caring for their grandmother.

Nasreen tested positive for the virus on March 20 and later ended up requiring ventilation.



Her family told Sky News that she had been on annual leave at the time and could have caught the virus from anywhere. They also said the nurse had no underlying health issues.



Last week Kazeema thanked the hospital for their care and urged people to take the virus seriously.



She said: "My sister who is an amazing nurse on the front line and who always helps so many has now caught this virus.



"She is critically ill in ICU, on a ventilator and fighting for her life, I want everyone to know how dangerous this is. My sister is only 36 and is normally fit and healthy.



"People are not taking this seriously enough. She is young - it is not just the elderly who are at risk."

Nasreen's final tweet before she contracted coronavirus was her celebration of 17 years working for the NHS.