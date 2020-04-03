Two NHS Nurses Have Passed Away From The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.
Two NHS nurses, both mothers of three, have passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.
Areema Nasreen, a 36-year-old nurse at Walsall Manor Hospital, and Aimee O'Rourke, a 38-year-old who worked at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, both died in the last 24 hours.
Nasreen had joined the hospital back in 2003 as a support services assistant in the housekeeping department and became a nurse last April.
Her best friend, Rubi Aktar, confirmed her passing in a touching tribute on Facebook.
Aktar wrote: "She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.
"I’m so grateful that I had the honour to call her my best friend, she saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw.
"I am so broken that words can’t explain."
A colleague at Walsall Manor Hospital also paid tribute and tweeted: "Very sad news RIP Areema Nasreen, one of our amazing staff nurses."
According to the Birmingham Mail, Nasreen started to show symptoms of the virus on March 12. Her sister Kazeema told the paper that Nasreen had always wanted to be a nurse after caring for their grandmother.
Nasreen tested positive for the virus on March 20 and later ended up requiring ventilation.
Her family told Sky News that she had been on annual leave at the time and could have caught the virus from anywhere. They also said the nurse had no underlying health issues.
Last week Kazeema thanked the hospital for their care and urged people to take the virus seriously.
She said: "My sister who is an amazing nurse on the front line and who always helps so many has now caught this virus.
"She is critically ill in ICU, on a ventilator and fighting for her life, I want everyone to know how dangerous this is. My sister is only 36 and is normally fit and healthy.
"People are not taking this seriously enough. She is young - it is not just the elderly who are at risk."
Nasreen's final tweet before she contracted coronavirus was her celebration of 17 years working for the NHS.
O'Rourke, a 38-year-old mother-of-three, was described on Facebook by her friend Leah Sansom as "One in a million".
The Nurse, who had gained a degree in nursing at Canterbury Christ Church University, was also mourned by her daughter Megan Murphy, who wrote on Facebook: "I have no words mummy. Nothing I say could ever explain the feeling I’m feeling right now!!! I cannot wait to hold your hand again when we meet on the other side...We will always be your 3 baby girls."
A GoFundMe page for O'Rourke reads: "Aimee caught the Covid-19 virus and sadly lost her fight to Coronavirus."
"Please give as much as you can to help Aimee's family, just as Aimee gave her life to make sure other people survived this virus."