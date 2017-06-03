Sections

Ariana Grande Went To Manchester And Visited Injured Fans In Hospital

The singer visited fans who are still recovering in hospital following the attack last month.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday, Ariana Grande made a surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to see fans who were injured in the Manchester attack.

One of the fans Grande visited was 10-year-old Jaden Farell Mann.

Who said she "got to meet my queen today".

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx
She also visited 14-year-old Evie Mills.

@ArianaGrande I love you 💛
And promised to sort out her concert tickets for the benefit concert tomorrow.

And Martyn Hett's brother, Dan Hett said he has endless respect for Grande.

endless respect to @ArianaGrande for coming back to our city and meeting my family and so many others. (I couldn't… https://t.co/PYAjFJS3Td
She visited 8-year-old Lilly Harrison and her mum Lauren Thorpe said it was "just the lift all the kids (and parents) needed."

And some said they'll never forget the moment.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

