Ariana Grande Went To Manchester And Visited Injured Fans In Hospital

On Friday, Ariana Grande made a surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to see fans who were injured in the Manchester attack.
One of the fans Grande visited was 10-year-old Jaden Farell Mann.
Who said she "got to meet my queen today".
She also visited 14-year-old Evie Mills.
And promised to sort out her concert tickets for the benefit concert tomorrow.
And Martyn Hett's brother, Dan Hett said he has endless respect for Grande.
She visited 8-year-old Lilly Harrison and her mum Lauren Thorpe said it was "just the lift all the kids (and parents) needed."
And some said they'll never forget the moment.
