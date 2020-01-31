An 8-Year-Old Climate Activist Was Suspended From Twitter After She Went Viral For Saying She's Not The "Greta Of India"

Licypriya Kangujam is an 8-year-old climate activist from New Delhi, India.
Earlier this week, Licypriya went very viral after posting a video with a Twitter thread asking the media to stop referring to her as the Greta Thunberg of India. It was shared more than 24,000 times. The video was viewed more than 1.5 million times.
She wrote: "Dear Media, Stop calling me 'Greta of India'. I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is one of our Inspiration & great influencer. We have common goal but I have my own identity, story. I began my movement since July 2018 even before Greta was started."
The same video and caption was shared to Instagram.
However on Thursday, in the wake of going viral, Licypriya's account was suspended by Twitter with no immediate explanation of what rules she had violated, prompting fury from activists online.
Fellow campaigners started tweeting in support of Licypriya.
Licypriya's mother Bidyarani Devi Kangujam Ongbi, who runs the account with her husband since it was set up in May last year, contacted BuzzFeed News to express concern.
However, the account was reinstated a few hours later and is now verified.
Licypriya's parents shared an email response from Twitter which suggested that they update the account to "explicitly state" they are the ones who are running the account. According to Twitter's rules, you have to be at least 13 years old to set up and manage your own account if you have parental consent.
Licy,
They will restore the account but “the bio needs to be updated to explicitly state that the account is run by the parents? This is to further prevent suspensions in the future as manage by Team Licy is a bit vague and doesn't necessarily imply that a parent or legal guardian is the curator.”