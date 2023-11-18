64 Things You’ll Want To Include In Your Own Letter To Santa This Year

1. A rectangular Lazy Susan you pop right into your fridge and amaze yourself when you discover just how easy it now is to now get to all the treats you've stored in the back of the fridge (presumably to hide from your roommates).
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action.
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.80.
2. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl that'll take your favorite drinking vessel to the next level — a drinking and snacking vessel! Fill it with cookies, chips, fruit, candy... whatever! Once you've stocked it up you won't have to leave your bedroom until morning.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
3. A set of eye masks packed with hyaluronic acid and collagen that'll, quite literally, leave you starry-eyed. Your next night of pampering is about to get a whole lot more glamorous.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.19 (also available in a full eye mask).
4. A pack of dual-sided SneakErasers — one side of them cleans scuffs, dirt stains, and grimes, and the other side whitens them. It doesn't matter whether you have an extensive collection or a single, beloved pair of sneaks'... you need these in your cleaning arsenal.
Check out a TikTok of the SneakErasers in action.
Promising review: "I have a couple pairs of sneakers I stopped wearing because they started looking a bit grungy. Just couldn't justify throwing them away though, because they were still in great shape and not very old. I came across these sponges and took a chance. They work like a charm. I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome. " —Spencer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A Scrub Daddy sponge holder that might as be referred to as your favorite sponge's emotional support system — it's designed *specifically* to suction to the side of your sink and keep that adorable, smiling sponge in place. You. Need. It. End of story.
Storage Theory is a small business that specializes in unique storage solutions for every room in your home.
Promising review: "I used to use the Scotch-Brite sponges and not only aesthetically was it not very pleasing to the eye, every time I put it in the suction holder it would lose suction and fall off. My daughter introduced these sponges/holders as she said it was 'big on TikTok.' It was cheap enough I thought I would try it. Omg! It’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen! I actually enjoying doing dishes and I always smile because there is a smiley face looking right back at me. Not only is it the cutest sponge I’ve ever seen, it kicks but in cleaning the most dirtiest of jobs! And the holder fits and hold perfectly and brings me a lot of joy!" —Momboss
Psst — you can get Scrub Daddy sponges here on Amazon! They are extremely beloved by TikTokers because they're mildew-resistant, dual-sided with different scrubbing textures, and designed with a smile that lets you more easily clean utensils.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
6. A set of vintage-style Disney ride posters for any fan who has been itching to redecorate their TV room — these will bring some extra Disney Parks magic into it with ease (and without costing a small fortune).
These posters are 11 x 17 inches and come frameless, but you can grab a set of five frames for $22.95 on Amazon!
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE these posters. With all the recent Disney changes, I wanted to have memorabilia that wasn’t outrageously expensive and these were perfect. I had these in my cart as Save For Later and my husband ended up surprising me with them recently! We had a fun time planning on where to hang them up and how to decorate the wall with additional Disney souvenirs and pictures. The quality is great, thick paper and the colors are so vivid. It feels just like walking into Disney and right on down Main Street USA!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of nine from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three styles).
7. A stuffed waffle maker that'll make all of your brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
8. A leg lamp night-light for anyone who doesn't want to commit to showing off the full size version *but* has appreciate for this *major award*.
NECA is a small business — and if you *do* want the full size, you can also snag it from them!
Promising review: "Super cute and just like the movie except smaller, obviously." —Chris Bookman
Get it from Amazon for $17.94.
9. A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform any space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book, or unwind from a long day.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).
10. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book adults and kiddos alike will cherish, I'd be remiss not to say it's "the best thing that's ever been mine." The illustrations are gorgeous and it'll look so cute on display in their home.
I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???
Get it from Amazon for $4.76.
11. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks that'll make you temporarily look like a zombie (though not QUITE as terrifying as the ones chasing down Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us). This entertaining mask will tighten your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles while providing you with the opportunity to take some *very* silly selfies.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $17.02.
12. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget you can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when you just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.97.
13. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).