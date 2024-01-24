52 Valentine's Day Gifts That Might Help Make Your Relationship Even Better

1. A rechargeable clip-on reading light featuring an amber colored bulb that'll be easy on the eyes — perfect if they want to stay up late finishing their latest score from the library but you have an early alarm and need to hit the hay.
It's completely free of blue light, has three brightness levels, and a 360 degree gooseneck.
Promising review: "I bought this because I am sensitive to lights, the charge lasts so long, the light is so warm, but not too yellow. It is also not too bright. I prefer it when it starts to die and it gets dimmer. I wish it had one more dim setting. But it also can be bright if you need. Love this light I think everyone should buy this. !! So cozy! Great gift." —Allison T.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A fill-in-the-blank What I Love About Us book you can buy two of so each of you can fill out what you love most about the other — it'll be a nice reminder the next time your partner "forgets" to use a coaster on the new coffee table or sneezes without covering their mouth.
3. A "Shower Cat" that'll attach to the shower wall and provide you and your partner with an appropriate place to stash all the hair that comes out in your hands mid-hair wash so neither of you jumps into the shower only to find it filled with the other's strands.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok, and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment, and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great, but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them, and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $10.36.
4. A portable lock box designed to be secured around two beach chairs, so you can stow your wallet/phone/keys away safely so neither of you have to hang back with with your stuff while the other frolics in the water
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected. Additionally, SafeGo is a small business!
Promising review: "I bought this to take on a vacation to the Virgin Islands because my husband is super paranoid about leaving valuables unattended on the beach. At first, he scoffed that this little plastic thing wasn’t going to stop a thief, and I had wasted my money. Then he admitted that the plastic was pretty sturdy, and it was cool that we could secure the cable to our beach chairs, a fence, or a tree (most petty thieves don’t carry around cable cutters). Next thing I know, he’s storing his wallet, phone, and room keys in it along with mine. He laced the cable through other things he didn’t want stolen, like the bags containing our snorkel gear. Neighboring beachgoers asked about it and where they could get one, and he was quick to demonstrate its features. And when we got home, I overheard him showing it to his friends, with as much approval as he could muster. Hate to say I told you so...OK, no I don’t." —Patsy
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in five colors).
5. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because, if we’re being honest, the ones they've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to help upgrade your partner's sleeping situation. It's what they deserve!!! Not to mention you'll both be in much better moods overall after getting better sleep.
Promising review: "I am super picky and when this tiny box of TWO pillows arrived, I was very skeptical! I opened them and then tried them out and LOVED them! They have the perfect amount of puffiness and enough support for my neck." —LGGheen
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).
6. A Renpho percussion massager — a perfect gift for your partner who is forever complaining about the knots in their back (and you won't have to physically massage them yourself, win-win!).
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, I tried it out, and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed with this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $30; available in four colors).
7. A pair of wireless sleep headphones, because we're basically living in the future — they can listen to music, a podcast, or their go-to comfort show (helloooo endless hours of Gilmore Girls) to help fall asleep without fruitlessly attempting to get cozy with earbuds bulging out of their ears (and you won't have to hear it!).
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to get 20% off; available in 16 colors).
8. A quilted hammock you can both use to snuggle up next to each other while gazing into the night sky. It has a detachable pillow so they can feel free to nap there for hours upon end.
It comes with one pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks.
Promising review: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." —Just.Rob.Stone
Get it from Amazon for $71.19+ (available in seven colors/prints).
9. A giant 10x10 blanket that'll ensure you and your S.O. both have more than enough material to cover your feet when you settle in to binge-watch all the Twilight films as it's your Valentine's Day date tradition.
Big Blanket Co is a small business that, obviously, creates HUUUUGE blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-size washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 12 colors) or Big Blanket Co for $109+ (originally $159; available in19 colors).