43 Products That’ll Help You Take Better Care Of Yourself This Year

1. An alarm clock on wheels you'll quickly develop a complicated relationship with — it'll roll around, jump, shake, make robotic sounds and essentially just annoy you until you *finally* have to get out of bed, tackle it, and start your day.
Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick 'hit snooze button' reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found Clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry Clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV 'til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving it a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get Clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in nine colors).
2. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether you commit to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" you'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in five scents).
3. A Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier you likely saw on Shark Tank and thought "Wow, that's exactly what is missing from my life." Clip it onto your bags (it can lift up to 80 pounds!) sling 'em over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box. For example, if you balance the bags, you can throw them over your shoulder and walk inside, and you have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors).
4. Avarelle Pimple Patches that'll blend in with any skin tone and are gentle enough for any skin type, so you can go about your day without worrying that it looks like you're growing a second head on your face.
Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got. I personally reach for these ALL the time. I'm lucky enough to really only get one major pimple before getting my period. When that bad boy shows up I simply put one of these patches on overnight and am always amazed by how much it's shrunk down by the morning.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to peel the stickers off conveniently and easily without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $7.64.
5. Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub — an absolute must-have if your daily makeup routine isn't complete without a striking lipstick. This lil' pot will help remove dead skin and keep your pout nice 'n' smooth, which is super important to help your lips recover from wearing lipstick all day and prep them for your next application.
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.
Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately, I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
6. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream featuring scent notes of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel you'll enjoy applying to your skin just as much as you'd like it as an ice cream sundae. It's also filled with vitamin E, caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to help smooth, firm, and hydrate your skin.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I've used this stuff before and can confirm that 1) the scent is indeed intoxicating and 2) everything from this brand has scents that really STICK to you. I'm currently using the Beija Flor body wash and I can smell it on my skin hours later — which is pretty rare for a body wash."
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.
7. A reading light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while you turn the pages of your book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight styles).
8. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
9. And a duvet cover set complete with one cover and two shams that'll refresh the entire look of your room while also ensuring you stay as cozy as possible. (Priorities, right?)
Promising review: "I’ve ordered two in different shades. This duvet is absolutely amazing for the price. This is my second one, like the one before VERY SOFT and feels like high end, breathable not too heavy, but warm as well. Definitely will be purchasing more in different colors." —hanna bates
Get it from Amazon for $21.59+ (available in 40 colors and in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizing).
10. Or a dual-thickness comforter with a warm side and a cool side for couples who have different body temperatures — now you can both sleep soundly.
Promising review: "This comforter is a game changer. He’s always cold and I’m always hot...finally a comforter that works for us both! Looks great in our duvet and no one can tell that it has two thicknesses." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
11. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo is benzene-free and will be your savior on the days you simply don't feel like (or, honestly don't have the time to) wash your hair. It's small enough that you can keep in your bag and break it out as needed.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Batiste at absorbing oil. I have very wavy, fine, greasy hair and I can go an additional day without washing it now." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.
12. A motivating daily planner that literally says "You've got this!" at the top — it'll also look oh-so-cute on your desk or fridge and has sections to keep track of appointments, how much water you're drinking, a to-do list, what you ate (meal prep, perhaps?!) and a general notes/doodling area.
Each pad comes with 50 sheets.
Promising review: "I use this first thing when I get in the office in the mornings as a 'personal to-do' before our morning meetings. It reminds me to stay productive when I might not have work to do in the office at that moment, but it also reminds me throughout the day of the intention I set early on. It’s been a great visual reminder of my personal goals while I’m achieving professional goals." —Chelsea Ashton
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine styles).
13. The Wand, a handheld filter designed to remove the histamines and sulfites in alcohol that may trigger headaches and hangovers. This lil' gadget will have you singing out "blesssss my souuuuul" like one of the Muses from Hercules.
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99.