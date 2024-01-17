33 Super Unique Products For Anyone Who Wants To Feel More Adventurous In 2024

1. A pack of magical flames that'll transform your fireplace into one seemingly filled with magic and dancing colors — who wouldn't want that?
2. Magnetic leakproof travel capsules, so cute and useful you'll wonder how you've lived so long without 'em — they stack (amazing) and can be filled with pills, creams, jewelry, etc! Take everything you may need along on your travels without worrying about 'em taking up too much space.
3. A set of Sea Bands that'll target the acupuncture point on your wrists to, ideally, help reduce nausea. A must-pack for anyone who is prone to get car or seasick.
I (Heather) also used to sleep with these during my first (and second, if we're being honest) trimester of pregnancy to try and get some relief from the relentless nausea.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So, I knew that a long roadtrip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point, I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on, and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades, and now, I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.42 (available in adult and children's sizes).
4. A levitating planter you can use to convince everyone else in your life that when you were "studying abroad" you were *actually* learning to cast spells at Hogwarts. It's leviosa, not leviosaaaa!
5. Alleyoop's Pen Pal that'll replace your eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil, and highlighter in your makeup bag so you'll have extra room to pack hair accessories, lipsticks, etc!
6. A sunset-mimicking lamp to make every hour feel like golden hour — perfect if your if your space isn't known for having the greatest natural light.
7. Cleaning putty that'll help you remove all the dust and debris from the hard-to-reach crevices in your car. Psh, and to think you were going to PAY someone to clean out your car.
8. A car vent dip clip because eating fries while you're in the car just tastes better and you shouldn't have to sacrifice your favorite dipping sauce to do so! Thanks to this lil' clip you really can have it all.
Promising review: "Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." —catherine
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
9. An overflow cap that'll ensure your bubble bath stays filled to the brim for the ultimate soaking experience — yes, even if you stay in there for hours and hours.
10. A Trtl neck pillow, so you'll never wake up mid-flight to discover you've been out cold and drooling all over your neighbor's shoulder. (Yikes!) It's surprisingly supportive and looks waaaay more stylish than those U-shaped pillows.
Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde loves this product, she said:
"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in five colors).
11. Or! A cuddly U-shaped pillow to keep you company and support your sleepy little head during your next family road trip.
12. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris you sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in eight colors).