Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

33 Super Unique Products For Anyone Who Wants To Feel More Adventurous In 2024

Whether your version of "adventure" includes traveling the globe or working on a secret mystery puzzle, we've got you covered.

by
Heather Braga
by Heather Braga

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Jasmin Sandal
by Jasmin Sandal

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A pack of magical flames that'll transform your fireplace into one seemingly filled with magic and dancing colors — who wouldn't want that?

A campfire with rainbow flames
Amazon

Promising review: "Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe

Get it from Amazon for $6.90.

2. Magnetic leakproof travel capsules, so cute and useful you'll wonder how you've lived so long without 'em — they stack (amazing) and can be filled with pills, creams, jewelry, etc! Take everything you may need along on your travels without worrying about 'em taking up too much space.

hexagonal shaped containers with various powders, creams, and liquids in each
Cadence

Cadence is a woman-owned small business! The capsules are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic in an effort to clean existing plastic off of beaches. One Cadence capsule = one travel-sized bottle worth of plastic removed from shores.

Promising review: "My day job keeps me on the go constantly, traveling locally and nationwide. Whether I'm in my car, on a flight, or in a hotel room, Cadence has simplified my life in ways I never thought possible. I used to have to compromise certain products over others due to lack of space, which would often lead to feeling a little less confident throughout the day. I used to worry about my products leaking during travel. All of these worries are gone. Whether it's mints, lotion, vitamins, jewelry, etc., I'm covered with Cadence, and I refuse to go back to the way it was. The fact that they use recyclable material is the cherry on top. I recommend them to everyone!" —Cadence Customer

Get it from Cadence for $84 (available in individual capsules, bundles of three or six, and seven colors).

3. A set of Sea Bands that'll target the acupuncture point on your wrists to, ideally, help reduce nausea. A must-pack for anyone who is prone to get car or seasick.

Reviewer with gray band on their wrist
www.amazon.com

I (Heather) also used to sleep with these during my first (and second, if we're being honest) trimester of pregnancy to try and get some relief from the relentless nausea.

Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So, I knew that a long roadtrip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point, I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on, and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades, and now, I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie

Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.42 (available in adult and children's sizes).

4. A levitating planter you can use to convince everyone else in your life that when you were "studying abroad" you were *actually* learning to cast spells at Hogwarts. It's leviosa, not leviosaaaa!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." —Nick Ebeling

Get it from Amazon for $65.99 (available in two finishes).

5. Alleyoop's Pen Pal that'll replace your eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil, and highlighter in your makeup bag so you'll have extra room to pack hair accessories, lipsticks, etc!

Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed, Amazon

Alleyoop is a small business!

Former BuzzFeed shopping writer Jasmin Sandal has this and loves it. She said:

"I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen... for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil), and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!"

Get it from Amazon for $25.

6. A sunset-mimicking lamp to make every hour feel like golden hour — perfect if your if your space isn't known for having the greatest natural light.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check it on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I really bought this on an impulse. BUT, I do really enjoy it. I prefer dimmer light and especially at night, I don't want my office to feel clinical if I am working or hanging out. It's a nice way to add ambience. I really like how it offers different levels of brightness. The neck is flexible as well and helps with getting the right angle! Would be a great night-light!" —communicaitlyn

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

7. Cleaning putty that'll help you remove all the dust and debris from the hard-to-reach crevices in your car. Psh, and to think you were going to PAY someone to clean out your car.

Amazon

Check it out on TikTok here.

Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product on TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

8. A car vent dip clip because eating fries while you're in the car just tastes better and you shouldn't have to sacrifice your favorite dipping sauce to do so! Thanks to this lil' clip you really can have it all.

the clip attached to a car vent and a reviewer dipping a waffle fry into sauce
www.amazon.com

Saucemoto is a small business!

Promising review: "Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." —catherine

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).

9. An overflow cap that'll ensure your bubble bath stays filled to the brim for the ultimate soaking experience — yes, even if you stay in there for hours and hours.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Baths have changed for me forever now! I can actually FILL THE TUB and not hear that dreaded sound of half my water (and my expensive magnesium flakes, essential oils, organic bubble baths, and other fancy therapeutic ingredients) tragically vanishing down the drain. If you're a larger person trying to fit in a smaller tub especially, you know...THE STRUGGLE IS REAL. Now I can take more baths and enjoy more warm coziness. All because of this little bit of silicone!" —anonymous

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine colors).

10. A Trtl neck pillow, so you'll never wake up mid-flight to discover you've been out cold and drooling all over your neighbor's shoulder. (Yikes!) It's surprisingly supportive and looks waaaay more stylish than those U-shaped pillows.

Model wearing a gray Trtl pillow while sleeping on a plane
Amazon

Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde loves this product, she said:

"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."

Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in five colors).

11. Or! A cuddly U-shaped pillow to keep you company and support your sleepy little head during your next family road trip.

u-shaped pillow that is worn crossbody to offer neck support
Amazon

Hey! And this deflates for easy storage, plus it's washable! Travelrest is a small business.

Promising review: "This was the best travel pillow ever. It worked perfectly on the plane and while we were cruising on a motor coach around Spain it came in handy again. I wanted to tell people on the plane using different brands that they were missing out but I decided they would notice how relaxed I was with my travel pillow." —AnitaW, Los Angeles, CA.

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in four colors).

12. bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris you sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!

the gray and black bagless, touchless vacuum on a tiled floor next to broom
GIF of reviewer sweeping dust into bagless vacuum
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in eight colors).

13. A pack of bold abstract earrings for anyone looking to branch out from their go-to studs or simple hoops — these will certainly turn some heads!

Amazon

Promising review: "These are the perfect-sized little statement earrings. I don’t find them irritating to my sensitive skin and they don’t get in the way when I'M WEARING A MASK. I’ve gotten a lot of attention for each pair. This is a great deal because I’ve seen each individual pair sold for the price I paid for all of them. Worth the purchase." —Kmsd75

Get nine pairs from Amazon for $12.99.

14. A unique satin-lined Hairbrella designed to help protect your luscious locks from the elements — we're looking at YOU rain, snow, and humidity. No need to cancel plans because you *just* had your hair done and don't want to ruin it.

amazon.com, Amazon

Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.

Promising review: "Awesome hat, a must-have for hairdos. I get my hair done often and don’t want to destroy a great hairdo. I have been out in a rainstorm and taken it on the log ride into the splash down, hair stayed nice and dry. Love it so much I fold it up and keep it in my purse! It even has a ponytail pouch hidden in it." —applekoolaid

Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in nine colors).

15. Bendable Luminoodle LED lights complete with magnets that'll make twisting, turning, and attaching it easier than turning on a flash light. It'll illuminate and adapt to any outdoor activity in case you've got some major outdoor plans on the cal for 2024.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "These lights provide a ton of light for nighttime camping. I strung them outside of our tent and they provided plenty of light for several hours, for two nights, without needing to be recharged. They may last longer, I just didn't need to use them another night. If you keep them rolled up in the bag, they work as a bright lantern. The bulbs are in a thick plastic tube so you don't have to worry about breaking them as easily as regular small bulbs would break. I've bought three of them because they work great." —Reg

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and in color).

16. A totally cute orange juice vase to bring the refreshing, citrusy vibe of your favorite morning beverage into your home.

orange juice carton vase with a small amount of flowers placed on a table
Amazon

ban.do is a small business!

Promising reviews: "This brings a level of cheer to my kitchen that I needed. Love this vintage eclectic vase." —Selena R.

Get it from Amazon for $26.95.

17. A three-barrel curling iron wand for anyone who has been dying to rock beachy, mermaid waves but hasn't been able to perfect a technique to create them — this gadget is about to make it easier than ever to channel your inner-Ariel.

amazon.com, amazon.com

It heats up in 60 seconds (up to 410 degrees) and has a nonslip handle and insulated barrel tips for safety.

Promising review: "I love my three-barrel curling iron. I'm one of those who cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it so this three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air-dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and this has made that possible! My waves are beachy and I've received tons of compliments from friends and coworkers." —Brittany

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

18. A water filtration straw any adventurous hiker/explorer should have on-hand so you'll always have access to fresh, clean water.

Reviewer bending over a creek using the straw in the water
amazon.com

This filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water and doesn't require batteries or any other moving parts!  Note: If you are immunocompromised, take care when using this product.

Promising review: "I frequently hike and camp in the backcountry all over the United States. Carrying the amount of water that I need to survive during these trips is just not feasible due to the weight. I recently took a LifeStraw out for a test on a backcountry hike in the Rocky Mountains. Every stream, lake, or other water source that I came across, I stopped for a drink. I was drinking fresh snowmelt and also from lakes that are home to beavers and other wildlife. There was no added taste to the water and I didn't get sick during or after the trip. The one drawback to the LifeStraw is that it does take a bit of suction to start and keep the water flowing. When you're at high altitudes in the mountains this leads to longer 'drink breaks' because you can get winded pretty easy while trying to suck up water through the LifeStraw. However, its size and weight advantages when hiking mountainous terrain vastly outweigh this minor drawback." —Charlie

Get it from Amazon for $9.89 (available in two colors and in multipacks).

19. A bottle of thermal color-changing nail polish that has astounded over 1,000 people with its magical ability. It features a vegan and cruelty-free formula that'll change the color of your tips based on temperature — who doesn't love a 2-for-1 deal?!

amazon.com

Cirque Colors is a small business!

Promising review: "My favorite nail polish. I was iffy when I first put it on, it seemed an awkward consistency for nail polish...but I was happily surprised. It is matte and dries super fast and after two coats and 10 minutes they were done. I was going to put topcoat over them for a glossier finish, but I ultimately just left them matte. It goes on and dries beautifully, it changes to purple in cold temperatures, and it DOES NOT CHIP OR PEEL like many thermal nail polishes. I washed dishes, gardened, cleaned, and even without topcoat my nails still look perfect. I will definitely be buying more, they're worth the price." —Samantha Martin

Get it from Amazon for $16.50 (available in two colors).

20. A glamorous metallic midi skirt you won't be able to stop yourself from twirling around in — it's that fabulous.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a beautiful skirt; it looks just like in the product photos. The fabric actually feels very luxurious, not thin as you might expect from the price. It was a tremendous bargain at the price I paid. I absolutely love it!" —DoctorG

Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 24 colors).

21. Prismatic window film, because once in a while everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color into the room when the sun hits *just* right.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use!

Promising review: "Not only is this functional, it is SO pretty. It gives my bathroom a totally serene feel. It's easy to install — there IS a film on the back that must be removed. On a corner, use a piece of tape on the front and one on the back, and pull apart until the film comes off. Note: The film is clear; the rainbow effect comes from light being refracted by the film." —Stephanie Graham

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

To learn more about this, check out "Everyone Should Consider Getting This Window Film And Filling Their Home With Rainbows."

22. A firework chandelier to provide your home with a stunning conversation piece and an excuse to belt out "babyyyyyy you're a fiiiiiiiiirewooooork" whenever you enter your dining room.

dining room with the chandelier glowing a cool light above the table
amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely love this light. Makes the kitchen look awesome, the light is bright and did I mention it was super easy to install." —Robin L–B

Get it from Amazon for $79.98

23. A winged eyeliner stamp if you obsess over makeup tutorials but haven't been able to nail liquid eyeliner just yet. 2024 is the year you FINALLY conquer it.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow

Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).

24. A pair of quick-dry water shoes for anyone with big plans to brave rocky and hot sand this year. These babies are flexible, protective, *and* feel just like waterproof socks.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones was because I wanted a new color, haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that. So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock-like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." —Samantha Lindsay

Get them from Amazon for $9.48+ (available in seven sizes and 44 colors).