34 Products You’ll Take One Look At And Say “Mi Casa Es Su Casa”

1. A rechargeable clip-on reading light to attach directly to your novel, so even if your partner wants to hit the hay you can stay up as late as you want without disturbing them as you dive deeper and deeper into that New York Times bestseller your friends have all been raving about.
I purchased this lil' gadget when my son was first born and slept in a bassinet in our room. I wasn't always ready to go to sleep at 8 p.m. but I did want to curl up in my bed and read — this light let me do exactly that without waking the baby. Big parenting win, if you ask me. It has three colored light options and five brightness settings, so you can set it to the perfect brightness for your eyes.
Promising review: "This little light is the best thing I’ve bought on Amazon! It’s so bright and easy to use." —Faith Chase
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A dryer vent cleaner attachment that'll pull all of the hard-to-reach pieces of lint out of your dryer. I truly can't think of anything more satisfying, TBH.
This adapter is compatible with most vacuum cleaner pipes, so all you have to do is attach it to your vacuum and guide it around your dryer to suck up excess and hard-to-reach lint. Too much lint buildup not only slows down the drying process, it's also a fire hazard, so this handy device can actually be considered a safety tool!
Promising review: "Yes, we had a sock in our dryer vent!! This past summer, the lint trap broke on our dryer. Our kids ran the dryer regardless! What a disaster. Received my vacuum kit today, and now my clothes are dry! I sucked up the sock, as well as a piece of lint roller tape. Great product!" —Laurel Enoch
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (originally $19.99; available in four colors) — don't forget to apply the coupon to save $2!
3. Motorized custom shades to help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you'll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
Promising review: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" —Johnny X.
Get them from Amazon for $153.99+ (available in 22 colors; all orders are custom sized).
4. A twist-bottom flower vase that'll help you extend the life of the supermarket flowers you happily bought for yourself. (Because we're all living our best Miley Cyrus life these days, right???) Thanks to its clever design, you can drain the water through the bottom of the vase and trim the stems, hassle-free.
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.
Amaranth Vase Company is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers.
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
5. A string of 200 warm twinkle lights you can use to craft the ultimate cozy cave to hang out in this winter.
This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.
Promising review: "I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy. I just ordered another set for another room!" —DHB
Get it from Amazon for $9.78 (available in two colors).
6. A quilted chenille floor pillow for anyone who has always dreamt about having their very own reading nook — this will help you bring your fantasy to life without having to renovate your entire home.
7. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
8. Plus a fresh set of bed sheets, because there are few things as satisfying as climbing under your covers at the end of the day and curling up on top of crisp, clean sheets.
The set comes with a sheet and two pillow cases.
Promising review: "Feels like expensive high end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun
Get them from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in twin, full, queen, king, California king, with or without extra deep pockets and 40 colors).
9. And a mattress pad cover that's breathable, cooling, and plush all at the same time — get ready to have the best sleep of your life, fellow Hot Sleeper.
Promising review: "This is by far the best mattress topper I've ever bought. Not only is it comfortable, but it has elastic straps to strap under the corners of the mattresses. I'd highly recommend this to anybody." —Ashley Mayle
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizing and three colors).
10. And (sorry, there's a lot of bedding upgrades to be had!) a stunning floral quilt that'll make every day feel like springtime. It's super soft and features Rifle Paper Co's famous hand-painted designs.
This lovely quilt comes from Rifle Paper Co's collaboration with The Company Store — both brands, in my experience, are top notch quality, so you better believe this collection is a must-have. I've already snagged a pair of the Strawberry Fields Classic Cool Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set Sheets and am actually looking forward to changing my sheets (despite the fact I always end up sweating and out of breath). Check out the entire collection here!
Get it from The Company Store for $259+ (available in twin, full/queen, and king sizing).
11. A wall-mounted coat rack to serve as both a lovely lil' piece of wall decor and lend a helpful hand to hang your accessories — as if you needed another excuse to buy a new coat.
Check out a TikTok of the coat rack in action.
Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." —Femke
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in three colors).
12. Prismatic window film, because once in a while everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color into the room when the sun hits *just* right.
Check out BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more details!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
13. A set of cylindrical wineglasses that'll feel like a major upgrade from the ones you somehow inherited from your older sister when you moved into your first apartment — these beauties are *yours* and will make any space feel like home sweet home.
Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I saw these wineglasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three styles).