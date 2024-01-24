There’s A Good Chance You’ll Find Your New Favorite Product In This Post

1. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — which I'm pretty sure is what Bruno Mars was talking about when he sang about "24K magic." They're packed with hyaluronic acid and snail mucin to help you banish dark circles under your eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy.
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use, and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $13.74.
2. Essence Lash Princess Mascara Primer that'll make you promptly cancel your lash extension appointment — the brush's design allows it to comb evenly through your lashes and extend them to their fullest potential. Wait a hot second, then apply your fave mascara to achieve the va-va-voom look you've been trying to achieve foreverrrrrr.
Might I suggest completing your look with Essence's Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara? It has over 354,000 reviews and is a fan favorite from many of our team members!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A mystical colorant to transform your fireplace into one seemingly filled with magic and dancing colors — it'll be super romantic sitting in front of it with your partner.
Promising review: "Love these, have purchased a few times and will now buy the 50-pack because they really add a ton of fun to my bonfires. Depending on how much your fire is raging they will last 30–60 minutes. I use two to three packets at a time. Highly recommend." —JAO
Get six packets from Amazon for $6.65.
4. A rechargeable clip-on reading light featuring an amber colored bulb that'll be easy on the eyes — perfect if you want to stay up late finishing your latest score from the library but your partner has an early alarm and needs to hit the hay.
It's completely free of blue light, has three brightness levels, and a 360-degree gooseneck.
Promising review: "I bought this because I am sensitive to lights, the charge lasts so long, the light is so warm, but not too yellow. It is also not too bright. I prefer it when it starts to die and it gets dimmer. I wish it had one more dim setting. But it also can be bright if you need. Love this light I think everyone should buy this. !! So cozy! Great gift." —Allison T.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
5. Coop Home Goods Pillows that are said to be ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers — they're filled with memory foam (and come with extra stuffing!) that can be adjusted to your precise sleeping preference.
Coop Home Good is a small business!
Promising review: "This is the best pillow ever! 🙌🏻 I’m SUPER picky with pillows and this one is perfect! I normally don’t like shredded pillows, but this one is a game changer. It’s super soft like a fluffy cloud. It doesn’t really feel like it’s shredded once you lay your head on it. I’m mainly a side sleeper and this gives me perfect support. It molds perfectly to your head, neck, and shoulder. No more neck pains in the morning for me. Over time I added the extra stuffing and I’m happy with where it’s at. When it needs a fluffing I just toss it in the dryer on low for 15 minutes and it’s good as new. I’ve had it for a few months now and this is the one I will always buy from now on. Just buy it! You’ll love it!" —Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $75 (available in three colors and queen or king sizing).
6. The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone who is tired of coloring *inside* the lines and needs more of a challenge — in this scenario YOU'LL be the one to draw the lines around the colors on the page! Let your freak flag fly and create some remarkable pieces of art with ease.
Don't worry, each page (which is perforated for you to rip out) has suggestions on where to begin if you need a lil' extra help.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
7. Fry-shaped clips that'll bring a new meaning to the term "chip clip" — they come in a magnetic lil' box you can stick directly onto the fridge for easy access (no more digging through your junk drawer while your frozen peas start to defrost!).
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $14.90.
8. Aesop Rind Concentrate Body Balm you might want to think twice about buying because it's going to ruin every other hand cream for you — it smells divinely of citrus and is so hydrating you'll wonder if it was hand crafted by Poseidon.
My husband bought this over a year ago and it is actually unreal how well it works. A little goes such a long way (which is why it has lasted him over a year, even with my stealing it from time to time) and it really is quite possibly the most hydrating hand lotion I've ever tried. It's filled with pink grapefruit, orange rind, and lemon rind which gives it a very unique citrusy aroma that everyone should experience once in their life. BRB while I pause writing this post to search for a candle that smells like this...
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of this product! I have been trying and chucking hand creams for years and this is the first one that has found a lasting place in my handbag. I struggle with very dry hands that feel like they are burning due to the caustic chemicals I work with. This balm relieves the cracks, burning, and dryness that plagues me and leaves baby soft hands that aren’t greasy or slippery. Plus it smells divine!" —pretty.panther
Get it from Amazon for $37+ (available in four sizes).
9. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl that'll take your favorite drinking vessel to the next level — a drinking and snacking vessel! Fill it with cookies, chips, fruit, candy... whatever! Once you've stocked it up you won't have to leave your bedroom until morning.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in three colors).
10. A totally cute oat milk carton vase you'll adore if, for reasons you can't explain, you eat ice cream on the reg but only drink your coffee with oat milk. 🤷🏻♀️
ban.do is a small business!
Get it from Amazon for $25.96 (also available in an orange juice style!).
11. Or a booty-ful planter you can display as is or plop some dried flowers into to bring an artsy (or silly, depending on your sense of humor) element into your home.
Base Roots is a small business!
Promising review: "Absolutelyyyy beautiful! One of my favorite Amazon finds!!!!! The vases are a matte finish and very study and thick! I did not expect the quality to be as good as it is, these vases by far exceeded my expectations. " —Sara S
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six styles).
12. A hook-shaped ring can opener that'll not only help you get an easy grip on those hard-to-open cans but also give you the opportunity to feel like Maui from Moana who wields a powerful hook — only instead of various animals you'll shape shift from human into a super-can-opening-human
Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher
Get it from Amazon for $6.55.
13. A set of Wonder Hangers you'll be absolutely amazed by once you see just how much closet space you'll get back after setting them up — which will mean more room for new clothes!
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action. Additionally, Wonder Hangers is a small business!
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).