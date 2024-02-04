41 Products That'll Make You Feel Like You're Living In The Future

1. A sunset-mimicking lamp to make every hour feel like golden hour — perfect if your if your space isn't known for having the greatest natural light.
Promising review: "I really bought this on an impulse. BUT, I do really enjoy it. I prefer dimmer light and especially at night, I don't want my office to feel clinical if I am working or hanging out. It's a nice way to add ambiance. I really like how it offers different levels of brightness. The neck is flexible as well and helps with getting the right angle! Would be a great night-light!" —communicaitlyn
2. A Furbo camera that's an absolute must-have for pet parents — you'll be able to check on Fido at any time and will even receive push notifications when your pup is barking so you can talk to them through the app to calm them and even toss them a treat!
It features realtime two-way audio, color night vision, and a 360-degree rotating 1080p camera.
Promising review: "Having cameras inside the house are nice for checking on the dogs. Having a feeder where you can watch your dogs eat is better. Having a camera that can swivel to check where your dogs went and feed them? Perfect. Setup was easy and I was up and running in no time. I have no regrets making this purchase and I’ve gotten my dogs used to the new camera and they definitely enjoy all the treats being dispensed. It’s also nice to be able to talk to the pups and stop them from doing stuff through the mic. Highly recommend for people who aren’t at home a lot and worry about their pets and just want to give them some loving while you’re busy." —Eugene
3. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner they'll become obsessed with when they see just how much dirt and gunk it pulls out of all the surfaces in their life.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc., and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time, and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
4. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that'll let you use your Bluetooth headphones to watch whatever ~*movie of the month*~ is playing during your flight.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
5. A mug warmer to keep on your nightstand so you can continue to sip on hot tea even if you completely forgot about it while getting a bit *too* invested in the bread week episode of The Great British Baking Show.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes can confirm this gadget is worth the money:
"After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
6. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote that'll take your laziness trait to the next level but leave you feeling smug at the same time for working smarter, not harder. You can set this bad boy up then get under your covers and enjoy some seriously cozy scrolling, hands-free.
You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar!
Promising review: "I bought this mainly to work with the Kindle app on iPad, and it works. Once you set it up per the instructions, you can page forward or backward by double-clicking the buttons. One click will scroll TikTok forward or backward. Works as expected." —Jen
7. A rechargeable lighter, so you can light every candle in your house to create the *perfect* ambience without concern you'll run out of lighter fluid.
I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super-fun gadget. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! I'll never have to buy another lighter again. My first charge lasted me seven months!
Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plus, the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W.
8. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair. Say goodbye to the olden days of frustratingly trying to peel off the annoying sticky paper from a typical lint roller brush. 👋
ChomChom is a small business!
Promising reviews: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
9. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — you'll finally be able to listen to your favorite podcast in peace. If you're still using headphones with wires attached, the future very well might be right now! You deserve (and likely need) an upgrade.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has and loves these: "I use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket." —
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
10. A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks you'll probably misplace in your utensil drawer but then have the opportunity to exclaim "THESE are the ones I've been looking for!" once you finally find them.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
11. An automatic cleaning toilet bowl cartridge to pop into the top of your tank — it'll last up to three months and clean with every single flush. Now that's a cleaning product worth testing out.
Promising review: "This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clock work to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!! Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." —CdrW
12. A humidifier tank-cleaning fish you'll cherish as much as Ariel (the Little Mermaid) does her BFF Flounder — it'll kill up to 99% of odor causing bacteria so you can continue to keep your room nice and moist all winter long.
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING! I went from having to Clorox my ultrasonic humidifier tank every few days to every month, if that. I cannot tell you how wonderful it is to not have to worry about it! I feel like they work quite a bit longer than advertised, but that may depend on water temp, if the water is distilled (this is what we use, as our water is REALLY hard otherwise) vs filtered vs not, etc. Will definitely buy again!" —CindyR
