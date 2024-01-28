44 Products For Anyone Whose Entire House Needs A Good Scrub

1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A flexible cleaning brush that'll pull all of the hard-to-reach pieces of lint out of your dryer. I truly can't think of anything more satisfying, TBH.
Promising review: "Works perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have these, they're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce the fire hazard and make the machine more efficient. They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." —Winged Wolf
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. An automatic cleaning toilet bowl cartridge to pop into the top of your tank — it'll last up to three months and clean with every single flush. Now that's a cleaning product worth testing out.
Promising review: "This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clockwork to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!! Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." —CdrW
Get it from Amazon for $10.59 (and you can snag refill cartridges here).
4. Or Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner, which is designed to remove rust and other minerals that may have built up inside your toilet. You won't need to scrub at all (!!!) — just let it do its thing knowing it won't damage your pipes and will leave a delightful citrus scent behind.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.
5. A humidifier tank–cleaning fish you'll cherish as much as Ariel (the Little Mermaid) does her BFF Flounder — it'll kill up to 99% of odor causing bacteria so you can continue to keep your room nice and moist all year long.
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING! I went from having to Clorox my ultrasonic humidifier tank every few days to every month, if that. I cannot tell you how wonderful it is to not have to worry about it! I feel like they work quite a bit longer than advertised, but that may depend on water temp, if the water is distilled (this is what we use, as our water is REALLY hard otherwise) vs filtered vs not, etc. Will definitely buy again!" —CindyR
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
6. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.
7. A soap-dispensing brush that might just make you want to clean your dishes — it looks kinda fun, doesn't it? It'll help you clean off any gross bits of food, so even if you don't have time to toss your dishes into the dishwasher (or you simply don't own one!) the lingering leftovers won't cause a smell in your kitchen.
Promising review: "They are easy to replace once the old one starts to get dirty looking. I love that they last a long time too. Good deal!" —kristin r valle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A stainless steel cleaner you can count on to make your appliances so shiny you won't be able to stop staring at your own reflection in them. (Spoiler: You look GOOD!)
This plant-based cleaner will remove streaks, smudges, and fingerprints from all stainless steel surfaces — sounds very therapeutic to me! Additionally, Therapy Clean is a small business.
Promising review: "I tried several cleaners and had resigned to having a scratched appliance. But ONE try with the Therapy cleaner — yes, a *miracle*. The scratches cannot be seen at all — polished right out of sight. The dishwasher looks even better than when fresh out of the box — it is gleaming. I eagerly shared the success with my kitchen remodeler, who installs many appliances, and I hope others can restore their stainless products. Try it!" —L. Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
9. A fume-free oven cleaner, free of lye or harsh fumes so you won't have to hold your breath the entire time you're removing caked-on messes and grease stains from your oven.
Promising review: "Spray on. The smell is minimal lemony, nothing overwhelming. Let sit for 24 hours (I forgot about it for 2 days) Wipe off with a wet cloth! 17 yo oven looks brand new no kidding. No scrubbing, just simply wiping the grime off with a wet cloth. The only hard part is to get ALL the chemicals wiped off the surfaces." —D
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
10. An eco-friendly hard-water stain remover — it'll work *so* well you'll be second guessing if your shower door is open or not (seriously, it's going to be THAT crystal clear).
Promising review: "We tried everything to get rid of hard water stains and nothing worked. We were getting our house ready to sell and our tub and sink were a mess. We tried this product and it worked immediately, restoring everything to like-new. It was fast and really worked! We even used it to clean our glass stovetop. It was amazing how clean it got things. I have a bad back and have to be careful about scrubbing things and it takes no effort to use. We use it in our new house and love it!" —Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $19.79.
11. A set of Unpaper Towels to replace all of the paper towels in your life — who has room to store a bulk set of them these days, anyway? They'll also give you an extra thing to brag about when your parents come over to eat and see you wiping down pots and pans with this eco-friendly option instead of a one-and-done item.
Psst: Their absorbency increases after a few washes!
Marley's Monsters is a family-owned small business based in Eugene, Oregon, making eco-friendly home goods, from reusable plastic wrap alternatives to garbage pail liners!
Promising review: "Love these flannel towels to take the place of a million paper towels. Each print is unique and fun. They definitely need a few washings before they become more absorbent." —Siglaumo
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $63.99 (available in 18 styles).
12. A box of dye- and chlorine-free dishwasher detergent pods for anyone who forever feels like they're running their dishwasher only to find residue left over on their dishes — this will help you tackle your ever-growing mountain of dirty dishes sans elbow grease.
They're made with mineral-based ingredients, are cruelty-free, and come in compostable packaging!
Based in the Philadelphia area, Dropps is a mother-and-son-founded small business focused on making sustainable, eco-friendly, and low-waste kitchen and laundry cleaning products.
Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much when I bought these. I thought for sure it was another environmentally safe product that would only do half the job. But they are amazing and get the dishes clean with no residue. Well worth the money and so convenient. I will be using these from now on." —TamiP
Get a pack of 32 from Amazon for $12.38+ (available in unscented, lemon, or fresh rain, as well as packs of 64 and 120).