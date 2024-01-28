44 Products For Anyone Whose Entire House Needs A Good Scrub

After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.

Promising review: "It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa



