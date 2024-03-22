Just 40 Problem-Solving Products To Help You Conquer Whatever Chaos Spring Throws At You

1. A fast-acting lawn repair formula made up of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment will undo all the damage your beloved doggo (who, obviously, can't help but pee all over your grass) has done to the yard. Now, back to trying to teach Fido *not* to dig up the new grass...
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
2. An alarm clock on wheels you'll quickly develop a complicated relationship with — it'll roll around, jump, shake, make robotic sounds and essentially just annoy you until you *finally* have to get out of bed, tackle it, and start your day.
Clocky is a small business!
Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick 'hit snooze button' reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found Clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry Clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV 'til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving it a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get Clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued Customer
3. A motivating daily planner that literally says "You've got this!" at the top — it'll also look oh-so-cute on your desk or fridge and has sections to keep track of appointments, how much water you're drinking, a to-do list, what you ate (meal prep, perhaps?!) and a general notes/doodling area.
Each pad comes with 50 sheets.
Promising review: "I use this first thing when I get in the office in the mornings as a 'personal to-do' before our morning meetings. It reminds me to stay productive when I might not have work to do in the office at that moment, but it also reminds me throughout the day of the intention I set early on. It’s been a great visual reminder of my personal goals while I’m achieving professional goals." —Chelsea Ashton
4. Colorful silicone luggage wheel covers that'll reduce the blasphemous noise your beloved suitcase typically makes as you make your way through the airport. Spring break forever, baby!
Before ordering make sure you confirm the size of the wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
5. A 100 percent natural oven scrub you can rely on to remove any grease or leftover sauces from inside your most used appliance — then you can start whipping up all of those spring recipes you've been bookmarking. You're welcome.
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
6. Exfoliating skincare mitts designed to lift away dead skin (and remove a spray tan that's seen better days) — an excellent way for you to kickstart your springtime refresh.
Promising review: "If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating." —Kari Shawhan
7. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo is benzene-free and will be your savior on the days you simply don't feel like (or, honestly don't have the time to) wash your hair. It's small enough that you can keep in your bag and break it out as needed.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Batiste at absorbing oil. I have very wavy, fine, greasy hair and I can go an additional day without washing it now." —Amazon Customer
8. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when you see just how much dirt and gunk it pulls out of all the surfaces in your life. Forget about buying a new couch — your current one is about to look fresher than ever.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
9. And a portable car vacuum that'll help you battle the seemingly endless amount of dirt and sand that somehow won't exit your car despite the fact you've literally only gone hiking once so far this year.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver side cause that was the worst of it but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
10. A garbage guard that'll keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your can — perfect timing now that you're finally able to make use of your outdoor space again.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley
11. Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants and buzz annoyingly around your apartment. Toss your fly swatter in the garbage, you won't be needing it anymore.
There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.
Promising review: "Just placed another order for more. I was given a plant that has brought in lots of gnats. I didn’t realize how many there were till I got this. They are doing a great job of catching/killing these annoying bugs. I even was able to put the sticky side in on the lower clip so that it wouldn’t stick to the leaves of the plant and rip them. Will definitely continue to get these when needed. Hopefully they will get rid of all of them soon." —Nicole Pisa
