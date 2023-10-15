28 Products To Ensure Your House Doesn’t Smell Like Pepé Le Pew Lives There

1. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Look at that foam go!
Promising review: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. Never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
2. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
3. Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder — this will help banish evidence of accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with it).
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
4. Affresh cleaning tablets you can toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell that seems to appear after a few washes — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
I have these tablets and use them all the time! They work especially great after the bottom of my dishwasher has gotten stained with residue from detergent or rusty-looking liquid after I've run my baking sheets through the wash. I love knowing I can just pop one into the dishwasher 1, 2, 3, and end up with a clean machine.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
5. And a box of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine — you don't want your clothes to smell, do ya?
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines. I ran it through the old washing machine that was left in my new house (beggars can't be choosers!) and it came out nice and clean.
Promising review: "Works great. My washer started smelling like sour clothes. In turn, my clothes were smelling sour as well. I plopped an Affresh Tab in the washer and let it do its magic. After it was done I opened the washer and to my surprise there was no smell at all. This is a six-pack so buy one box for half a year or two boxes, and only have to order once per year. Definitely recommend." —jcski
6. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
7. A soap-dispensing brush that might just make you want to clean your dishes — it looks kinda fun, doesn't it? It'll help you clean off any gross bits of food, so even if you don't have time to toss your dishes into the dishwasher (or you simply don't own one!) the lingering leftovers won't cause a smell in your kitchen.
Promising review: "I'm loving this little brush. I had purchased another dish brush a while back from the grocery store and the bristles were so stiff that it often splattered soap everywhere. This one isn't like that. The bristles are stiff, but soft enough that they tend to cling to what you're brushing, so they don't cause that splatter effect. I also like that you can open the whole thing up by taking its top off to refill it, giving you plenty of room to pour in the dish soap. The ability to easily remove and replace the brush is another very handy feature. Both are easy to do and it's well made, so they're not likely to come open or undone unexpectedly." —Elliria
8. A handheld dog shower attachment you can use to host an at-home spa day for you and your pup and prevent your doggo from stinking up the whole place.
Who says a day of pampering should only be for us humans? This easy-to-use pet wand will help you shower your dog with love (and water) from the comfort of your home. My dog used to hate the car, so taking all 80 pounds of him to the groomer was often a struggle (to say the least). By using this attachment we were able to clean up him up without feeling anxious. The unique wand is curved to provide full coverage while washing your pet. It also has an 8-foot-long flexible hose for extended reach and be used indoors or outdoors.
Promising review: "Our dogs hate baths, so bathing them was always a time-consuming hassle. With this product, it’s quick and easy! Our dogs are working dogs that are out in public all day every day, so we have to keep them looking, smelling and feeling clean to the touch. This product makes that easy for us and our dogs. I would definitely buy it again (but it will probably last for decades) and have already recommended it to family and friends." —Jonah 1:3
9. A silicone toilet brush with a sturdy drain-cleaning tweezer hidden inside the handle, perfect for helping you keep your bowl clean and assist you in removing the inevitable clumps of gag-worthy, wet hair that always find its way into your drain and smells so bad.
Promising review: "I needed a new toilet brush that would fit in a confined space and didn't tip over easily. The BOOMJOY toilet brush is stylish — if that is an adjective that can be used to describe a toilet brush — functional, and compact. The silicone bristles seem to do the job they were designed to do." —Snowlady
10. Or a Clorox ToiletWand you can use and then toss away — say SEE YA' to that gross toilet brush hiding in the corner of your bathroom. It'll leave your toilet smelling fresh as a daisy, since there is Clorox literally built right into it.
I own and cherish this product. It's a dream knowing the "brush" is fresh and hasn't been intimate with the inside of my toilet prior to my picking it up again. This set comes with the wand and 16 refills.
Promising review: "The primary reason I decided to purchase the Clorox Toilet Wand was so I could clean under my toilet rims, which I noticed was definitely getting neglected via using the standard toilet brushes to clean. Initially, I was looking for a toilet brush that had the shape needed to actually GET under the rim, and that's how I found out about it. Now that I've used it... I can say without a doubt that'll I'll never go back to a regular brush. I like the cleanliness of the disposable brushes as opposed to a regular toilet brush. And I especially like that I don't have to purchase a second brush with a shape capable of cleaning under the rim, which not only takes up more space, but also would take more time given I'd have to switch back and forth and apply product. With this, I can just clean the entire pot in less than five minutes with the same tool." —Brittney Nelson
11. And a magnificent toilet cleaning gel stamp from Scrubbing Bubbles, so when you finally get around to thoroughly cleaning your bowl it'll do the heavy lifting until the next time you think to yourself "when was the last time I cleaned this thing?" and release a fresh scent each time you flush.
I have this product and it really does work! It took me a minute to figure out how to apply it, but after reading the enclosed directions it was a cinch! You quite literally stamp it into the inside of the toilet bowl and leave it be. It smells super refreshing for a long time — as if you've cleaned your toilet every time you flush.
Promising review: "Okay I was so confused when I opened this but honestly it’s easy to use and after I completely deep cleaned my bathroom, I tried one of these stamps on my toilet. I was sooo skeptical and was confused how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
12. A Door-Doc — an odor-preventing front load washer door prop that'll keep yours opened *just* enough to ensure it doesn't get a funky, mold-like smell inside.
Door-Doc is a small business! You can see it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is amazing, a simple tool that has helped kill off the smell from my washer. My washer when not closed would swing all the way open, not just a crack. This bad boy leaves it open a few inches so it breathes. The magnet is sturdy enough to hold the door in place but easy enough to pop off if you gently pull the door open." —Sherry S.
13. An essential oil diffuser that'll make your home smell like the soothing yoga studio you vowed to go to once a week but never found the time to return to because life always seems to get in the way. Deeeeep breaths.
You might as well go ahead and add this set of essential oils to your cart while you're at it (lavender is my personal favorite).
Promising review: "This is a really great diffuser, especially for a first timer like myself. It's small and simple and also succeeds in freshening up my entire room. The 30-second burst is great at keeping your space feeling and smelling great throughout the day, while the continuous mode lasts for about six hours so I keep it on while I'm sleeping. Overall, a really great and inexpensive diffuser!" —Pascal Ibe
14. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
15. An all-purpose cleaner featuring the scents of frankincense and myrrh that are said to be grounding and clearing. Why not bring all the good vibes you can into your home?
Good Vibes is a Black woman-owned small business in Philadelphia that makes an array of plant-based cleaning products. The product itself is very soapy, so be sure to dilute it properly before going to town on all of your surfaces.
