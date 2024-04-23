90 Of The Best Mother's Day Gifts To Give In 2024

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother's Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. A Rifle Paper Co. umbrella for the mom who is *always* prepared for inclement weather — give her an upgrade so she'll be able to shield herself from the rain in style!
I have this Rifle Paper Co. umbrella and, despite my typical distaste for umbrellas, I actually love this one! It opens/closes very easily, is big enough to cover my toddler and I, and is so cute. What more could anyone want out of an umbrella?
Promising review: "The colors are very pretty, and it is small enough to fit in my purse, which is what I was hoping for. Works well; seems sturdy so far." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $45 (available in seven styles).
2. Kitsch's claw clip, which will help her tame her typically tangled locks into a stylish updo — no need to lose patience trying to look presentable on days she simply doesn't have time to force her hair to cooperate. It's super strong, has a sturdy clamp that'll serve every hair type, and has a delicate look to it that'll make her feel like a princess on their day off.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in two styles).
3. A pop-up Mother's Day card your mom will absolutely adore — especially if they're a sucker for handwritten cards and have a box under their bed in which they've saved each and every one they've ever received (guilty).
You should know better than to hand the mother figure in your life a Mother's Day gift without a card. Paper Love is a small business!
Promising review: "This was an instant hit. Lovely design, very imaginative. Bright, well constructed. Great quality." —Mark A.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your mom's living room. It features a spot to hold their remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. They honestly may never want to leave their couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses they'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.
The Duo Plus replaces 13 (!!!) common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide, and breadproofing.
Promising review: "Performed great. Instantly replaced my previous Instant Pot. My new favorite appliance. The guided cooking makes using it really easy, especially once you get it set up with the app and Wi-Fi. I am very pleased." —Shamondo Sharpless
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
6. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that'll let your mom use their Bluetooth headphones to watch whatever ~*movie of the month*~ is playing during their next flight.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart has this gadget and is a fan:
"Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)."
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in three models).
7. An extra-large car cup holder that'll transform their car's too-tiny cup holder into one that'll properly support their oversized emotional support water bottle and help them stay properly hydrated when hanging out at the playground under the sun with their kids or grandkids.
Promising review: "I have a giant, 40-oz Owala stainless steel bottle and a giant stainless steel Stanley brand coffee mug that fit beautifully in this cup holder extender! Now, my bottle isn't rolling around on the floor or all the way in the back seat where I can't reach it. I can actually enjoy drinking my coffee again instead of sealing it up and waiting until I get to work to drink it. It's expensive but it's well made and easy to put together." —Vixxm
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two colors).
8. A Stanley 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler you won't believe you waited this long to treat yourself to. Fill it to the brim with water and fresh ice, and use it to motivate yourself to hydrate all day.
I am fully obsessed with my 40-oz Stanley. Yes, it's ridiculously large, but I only have to fill it up once before bed and my water lasts me through the entire next day! It also stays cold and, honestly, just looks super cute on my desk. And, yes, my 2-year-old refuses to drink out of his own baby-appropriate cups and will whine until I let him drink out of mine 🫠.
Get it from Amazon for $44.50 (available in 35 colors).
9. And an attachable Stanley cup snack bowl that'll take their favorite drinking vessel to the next level — a drinking and snacking vessel! They can fill it with cookies, chips, fruit, candy... whatever! Once they've stocked it up they won't have to leave their bedroom until morning.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $9.88 (available in three colors).
10. A set of sponges designed to look like cassette tapes for any music lover that wants to add some pizzazz to their cleaning sesh — it's the "NSINK" one for me 😅.
11. A Bento-style food storage box that'll impress anyone who totes their lunch to work — it has different sections to help Mom pack a deconstructed salad instead of one that'll likely be soggy and gross by the time they get to eat it.
The container is also dishwasher and microwave safe!
Promising review: "I’m the kind of person who dreads eating salad. This design makes it exciting to make my lunch. The removable trays help me reheat my chicken or steak without warming the entire thing. And once you remove that tray, you have extra room to shake it around. There’s similar things out there but the grabbing handle helped seal the deal. I bought 2 and I absolutely love them. 10/10 recommend." —Kim
Get it from our Goodful shop on Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).