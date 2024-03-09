44 Little Gifts You Don’t Need A Single Excuse To Buy For Yourself

It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.

Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately, I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.