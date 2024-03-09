44 Little Gifts You Don’t Need A Single Excuse To Buy For Yourself

1. An alarm clock on wheels you'll quickly develop a complicated relationship with — it'll roll around, jump, shake, make robotic sounds and essentially just annoy you until you *finally* have to get out of bed, tackle it, and start your day.
Clocky is a small business!
Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick 'hit snooze button' reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found Clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry Clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV 'til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving it a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get Clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued Customer
2. A Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier you likely saw on Shark Tank and thought "Wow, that's exactly what is missing from my life." Clip it onto your bags (it can lift up to 80 pounds!) sling 'em over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box. For example, if you balance the bags, you can throw them over your shoulder and walk inside, and you have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
3. Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub — an absolute must-have if your daily makeup routine isn't complete without a striking lipstick. This lil' pot will help remove dead skin and keep your pout nice 'n' smooth, which is super important to help your lips recover from wearing lipstick all day and prep them for your next application.
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.
Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately, I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan
4. A reading light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while you turn the pages of your book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
5. A motivating daily planner that literally says "You've got this!" at the top — it'll also look oh-so-cute on your desk or fridge and has sections to keep track of appointments, how much water you're drinking, a to-do list, what you ate (meal prep, perhaps?!) and a general notes/doodling area.
Each pad comes with 50 sheets.
Promising review: "I use this first thing when I get in the office in the mornings as a 'personal to-do' before our morning meetings. It reminds me to stay productive when I might not have work to do in the office at that moment, but it also reminds me throughout the day of the intention I set early on. It’s been a great visual reminder of my personal goals while I’m achieving professional goals." —Chelsea Ashton
6. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of your brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
7. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether you commit to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" you'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
8. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), the ones you’ve been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation, friend!
Promising review: "I was just looking at these pillows again in case I had to purchase new ones. I originally purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune
9. An extra-large car cup holder that'll transform your car's too-tiny cup holder into into one that'll properly support your oversized emotional support water bottle. You're welcome.
Promising review: "I have a giant, 40 oz Owala stainless steel bottle and a giant stainless steel Stanley brand coffee mug that fit beautifully in this cup holder extender! Now, my bottle isn't rolling around on the floor or all the way in the back seat where I can't reach it. I can actually enjoy drinking my coffee again instead of sealing it up and waiting until I get to work to drink it. It's expensive but it's well made and easy to put together." —Vixxm
10. MySmile Advanced Teeth Whitening Strips — apply 'em directly to your teeth, let it sit for 60 minutes or so, hum "My Shiny Teeth and Me" from The Fairly OddParents, and enjoy your fresh looking pearly whites.
The pack comes with 10 strips and is made with an enamel-safe whitening ingredient. Additionally, MySmile is a small business!
Promising review: "I was very impressed with the results of these strips. The box says to use up to 60 minutes per session, so I wore them for the full 60 minutes every day for 14 days. Made sure my teeth were clean before application. Very light, temporary sensitivity but fades quickly. My only tip is that your teeth need to be 90 percent dry before applying or the strips will slip around. 100 percent dry seemed to hinder the strips sticking as well. I drink lots of tea so these did the trick reversing years of staining. Will definitely buy again." —Roxanne
11. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
