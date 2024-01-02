36 Kitchen Products Under $30 That’ll Pay For Themselves In No Time Flat

1. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $17.25 (available in six colors).
2. KitchenAid shears, because you should probably stop using your regular ol' crafting scissors when you're cooking. 😅 Use these to beautifully cut quesadillas or pizza into slices (a must-have for parents!) or to finally chop herbs.
Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the 'sharp object' drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666
Get it from Amazon for $9.89+ (available in six colors).
3. A 100 percent natural oven scrub you can rely on to finally remove any grease or leftover sauces from inside your most used appliance. You're welcome.
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in two scents) or from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).
4. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.61+ (also available as a pack of 24).
5. And pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you can toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell before your family arrives for a visit — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A set of cleaning K-Cups that'll rinse away all the coffee grounds from your past beverages and ensure your next ones taste fresher than ever.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
7. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
Get it from Amazon for $17.50 for a bundle.
8. An electric mini garlic chopper, in case the only thing you find yourself often needing to mince is cloves of garlic. Save time, keep vampires away, you know the drill.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "Finally I can effortlessly chop garlic, shallots, lemongrass, ginger, etc. thanks to this little helper. The design is sleek, elegant. The size is compact and takes up so little space in my kitchen. And what I like most is the cordless design and the rechargeable battery." —Connie Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A bacon sponge you can rely on to absorb excess grease from your go-to breakfast treat without wasting more paper towels than you'd like to admit — and it's reusable!
Green City Living is woman-owned small business in Denver, Colorado.
Promising review: "I’m really happy with my bacon sponge. I came across this item while on my never-ending quest to reduce paper and plastic waste in my life, and I’m so glad I did. It’s really helped to cut down on paper towel waste in my home. It’s a sturdy, absorbent cloth material that works great for draining bacon, chicken, etc. It’s also really easy to take care of, and after several washes so far, I can tell it’s going to last a long time. Really great sustainable staple in my kitchen." —Hayley Amerman
Get it from Green City Living on Etsy for $14.99 or Amazon for $14.99.
10. A pickle keeper and juice strainer — if it could talk it would say "tip me over and pour me ouuuut" like the little teapot rhyme. But really, tip it over like you would an hourglass and grab pickles, olives (or anything else that lives in a liquid) without having to dip your fingers into juice.
Promising review: "I love pickles and olives but hate the mess and pain of pickle/olive brine. I've been known to just drain it out of a jar immediately, even if that means having to throw away the pickles or olives sooner. I randomly discovered these containers from some online article, and knew right away I would be getting one. I now have two but plan on buying more. They're just great. The only thing is, you need to be 100% sure you've got the lids on completely or you will have a disaster on your hands. Check and double check each time you are securing them. The tongs are useful just to have around for anything, too." —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (also available with add-ons).
11. An easy-to-use ice cream scoop with a curved shape only a genius could've designed that'll smoothly cut through ice cream and create a picture-perfect scoop time and time again.
Spring Chef is a small business that sells kitchen tools.
Promising review: "I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever! I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!" —MamaKickAsh
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 colors and a two-pack).
12. A colander spoon to let you scoop food straight out of the pot and onto your plate without the need to break out a full-sized colander. Deliciousness awaits!
It's made from toughened nylon and is suitable for use on non-stick cookware. It's resistant to temps of up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I've owned this for just over a month and I don't know how I lived without it! From spooning potatoes into boiling water without a mess to draining a full can of beans and far, far beyond, this scoop is a must-have in the kitchen. I find myself reaching for it every day. It has easily replaced the other spoons/scoops that I would usually use. You cannot go wrong with this purchase!" —Jill Clement
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).
13. A clip-on strainer gadget for any pasta fiends who are tired of trying to locate their colander in the very back of their kitchen cabinet at the very last minute — al dente noodles are at risk here, people!!!
It also works great for draining excess oil out of deeper pans!
Promising review: "This strainer is so easy to use. It is easy to put on and take off of pots. This thing is great when you don't have a traditional strainer. It is very easy to clean. It is a very sturdy product." —Mandohawk83
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
14. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to ensure your bread stays as fresh as the day it was sliced — it'll also provide you with a satisfying way to dispense one slice at a time. No more sad smushed sandwiches for lunch!
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four styles).