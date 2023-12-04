If Your Work BFF Could Use A Treat, Try One Of These 28 Inexpensive Desk Accessories

Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9 volt battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner

Get it from Amazon for $9.58.