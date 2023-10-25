If Your Work BFF Could Use A Treat, Try One Of These 31 Inexpensive Desk Accessories

1. A mini waving inflatable tube man that'll make them want to throw their hands up in the air and yell "WOOHOO!"
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9 volt battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $9.58.
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler, so the two of you can sneak away to catch up over coffee without anyone in other offices wondering why you've been offline for so long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles).
3. A Post-it note holder complete with a vibrant pack of hot pink Post-it notes they'll exclaim is "purrrrfect" the second they see it. They can use 'em to jot down ideas or, you know, pass you silly messages during meetings that most certainly could've been an email.
Promising reviews: "Not only is this holder adorable, it actually stays in place! I've had other dispensers that would move around or fall over when I would grab a sticky note from it which defeats the purpose. Nice to have it work right! Doesn't take up a ton of space either." —Libra Lady 78
Get it from Amazon for $12.89.
4. And a pack of transparent sticky notes, so when they write themselves lil' reminders they can place them anywhere and everywhere without taking away from the aesthetic they've created for their workspace.
Promising review: "These are amazing! We use them for so many things! For positive messages and romantic nights, they are amazing for leaving around the house! You can also stick them to paper and restick the same ones over and over again! They seem to never lose their adhesion! Everyone I’ve shown these to fall in love with them!" —Faith
Get a pack of 10, 50 sheet pads from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in seven sizes).
5. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard that'll replace the clunky one they received when they first started the job — this one is as cute as it is practical and can be used on the go.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 11 colors).
6. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their daily desk companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. Oversized flower-shaped hair claws that'll help salvage their Monday mood — even on their worst hair day yet. How could anyone possibly stay grumpy when their updo looks like a garden?
Promising review: "These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." —Mamamia28
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $13.99.
8. A special edition set of Little People figures inspired by Barbie: The Movie to ensure they'll have *the best day ever* even if they're just scrolling through emails.
The set comes with Barbie dressed in gingham, President Barbie, a beach-ready Ken, and Gloria in her power suit. S'cute.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A too-cute wireless portable charger that'll likely be praised as their savior on more than one occasion if their phone just always happens to be dead when you need it most. Also great if your work wife NEVER has a charging wire on their desk and you're simply tired of sharing yours.
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.
Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
10. Or a 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger they'll be delighted over since it can charge their iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all in one! Talk about a gadget that's worth investing in.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
11. String lights that'll add a warmth to their work space and provide them with ample opportunities to scream-sing "autumn leaves falling down like pieces into placeeeee" a la Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
These lights are waterproof and battery operated — each pack takes 3 AA batteries.
Promising review: "The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." —achri07
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $17.99.
12. A precious little mushroom lamp because you both, admittedly, spend most of your time hanging out at your desks. It comes with a remote that'll help them swiftly choose from 16 colors and four brightness modes.
Check it out in this adorable desk setup from @kailacottage.
Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever! Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." —roika
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.