"In Love With This Daisy Wallpaper": 28 Products That’ll Simply Make Your Home A Better Place

1. A laundry detergent holder that'll prevent your washing machine from getting covered in unwanted soap scum and make it easier than ever to disperse the liquid — a must-have if, for you, the thought of trying to lift that heavy bottle of detergent makes you put-off doing laundry altogether.
Skywin is a small business that makes an array of home organizational products.
Promising review: "Loving this product.❤️ I no longer have to struggle to hold my club-size laundry detergent jug while trying to dispense laundry soap. The band is great because it holds my club size laundry jug to my new detergent holder, preventing my detergent from falling to the floor. this detergent holder is also wide enough for any club-size laundry jug." —Annabell
2. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
3. A set of simple picture frames you can fill with your favorite printed photos (how chic would they look in black and white?!) or with art prints you've had your eye on foreverrrrr.
Promising review: "First, I love that the front is not glass. The frames are lightweight, so it gives me flexibility when hanging. They're nice frames and I'm glad I bought them. They are now displaying my favorite artwork pieces my children have brought to me from school." —Amazon Customer
4. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
5. And Angry Orange pet odor eliminator, in case your adorable furry friend is still learning how to control their bladder — this will help banish evidence of accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with it).
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
6. A set of pastel kitchen utensils so you can embrace the growing Barbie Core trend and decorate your kitchen like it's, quite literally, a Dream House. Aside from just being SUPER cute, reviewers have noted that these utensils are great against heat resistance and can be tossed right into the dishwasher for cleaning.
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set in action. These can withstand temps up to 392°F.
Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." —Pookie Bear
7. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
8. A Michael Scott reversible dishwasher magnet that'll make loading/unloading just a bit more fun — I dare you not to giggle to yourself while thinking about what unfathomable things "Prison Mike" might shout about your dishes.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
9. A scrubber brush you can attach to your drill (!!!) and help you clean your tub/shower like you've never cleaned it before but without the arm workout. You'll be singing "I've got the powerrrr" in no time!
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Additionally, Drill Brush is a small business based in New York!
Promising review: "I've been eyeing these for a few months and finally caved.. Man do I regret not picking them up as soon as I saw them! They work GREAT! We rent an apartment that has a 30+ year old shower/tub. I've used everything from abrasive powders, gels that sit to most recently the bathroom magic erasers and nothing really got the grime out. These WORK and they work fast. Ten minutes with my handy drill and the shower has never been cleaner. I love that I don't have to throw money out on cleaning products anymore and that I can be a little more environmentally friendly with no waste and no chemical cleaners! Just a little dish soap, baking soda and a spin of the brush. If you're on the fence, just buy them!" —Becky Adie
10. Prismatic window film, because once in a while everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color into the room when the sun hits *just* right.
Check out one former BuzzFeed Shopping editor's writeup on the Rabbitgoo rainbow privacy film for more deets on why it's so popular!
Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.
11. A turntable to help bring music into your living room in an old school (but now super trendy) way while also adding in a conversational piece of decor.
My husband has this record player and it's become such a beloved piece in our home. We love putting it on during dinner time and letting the music drift from the living room into the kitchen while we cook. Super soothing and gives you an excuse to start searching for all kinds of vinyl records to add to your collection. Note that you'll need to also pick up a pair of speakers to get the full experience.
Promising review: "I've been collecting vinyl for about nine years now and finally upgraded from my Crosley (a great beginner turntable) to this system. The sound quality is to die for, and I am incredibly happy about my purchase! I paired this system with Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers — I am very satisfied with the sound output, and the setup between the system and speakers was incredibly easy (especially for someone who isn't incredibly tech savvy). Would recommend if you are looking for an upgrade from a 'basic' turntable and want to hear an improved quality of your records, but don't want to break the bank." —RK
12. Clear shoe storage boxes, so you can finally recycle all of the cardboard ones your beloved sneakers currently live inside. These will put your impressive collection on display and make it easier than ever to get to the pair you want to wear.
Promising review: "My teenage son has a lot of shoes and with these in his closet, he now stores them away safely and neatly. No more tripping over shoes covering his bedroom floor! Easy to assemble, much space inside each container, stackable. It’s a win-win!" —Shanel
13. A duvet set complete with a buttery soft cover and two shams that'll make you want to lounge in bed for days (if only). Whatever color you choose will look (and feel!) divine and will help transform your room into one out of a fancy resort.
You can get a duvet insert here.
Promising review: "It works awesome, the corner ties save me from having to adjust it every morning. It’s soft and cozy. I tried this duvet cover with a single duvet insert and with two duvet inserts (if you want your bed to feel like a hotel bed, that is the move), and either way very cozy." —Rhiannon M.
14. A cereal dispenser you can fill with your favorites (Reese's Puffs, duh) and toss the bulky box they come in to the curb. They'll keep your go-to breakfast (or dessert, TBH) fresh and make them super easy to dispense. If you have kiddos they'll love using this to grab their own meal in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
15. A stylish cedar privacy screen that'll make your deck look a touch more put together without you having to empty your savings account or call upon The Property Brothers for a pricey renovation.
Promising review: "My husband and I purchased two of these for our backyard patio so we can have some privacy from our neighbors. The height is perfect. If you're looking for a privacy wall, I would suggest purchasing two. We added river rocks inside each of the planter boxes to support our privacy wall in the strong winds. We also painted these with two coats of spar urethane to protect the wood in all weather environments just as a precaution.
***Update*** It’s been over a year since I purchased this product, and this held up throughout Northeast Ohio windy lake effect snow storms without any problem! I am so happy my river rocks worked, and I also tied this down to my deck railings during the winter as an extra precaution. As long as you weigh it down and secure it properly, you won’t have any issues." —Kristina Marie
