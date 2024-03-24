These 41 Gifts Are So Good You'll Never Have To Think Twice About What To Buy Someone Again

1. A 44-piece Mjölnir toolbox for the person in your life who *literally* fixes everything for you — if they're *also* a Marvel fan they will have an absolute ball reaching for Thor's mighty hammer the next time they help you put together a dresser.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for my husband for Father's Day and it was a huge hit. We are a Marvel-loving household so it fit right in. My husband is a contractor so he has all the tools but it is perfect to have in the house when I ask him to hang a shelf, a picture, or whatever. It has lots of handy tools inside, my husband was impressed with the quality of each tool and the variety. Plus he feels cool holding Thor's hammer, haha." —Monica Aldrich
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two styles).
2. Crystal ball sun catchers they can hang in the most sunny spot in their home to bring rainbows into their life. 🌈✨
Promising review: "I love prisms, and was surprised to find a set online for such a good price. I ordered one as a Christmas gift for my daughter, and was delighted to see it arrive beautifully packaged with fishline for hanging and a microfiber cloth for cleaning. Since then I have ordered three more sets as gifts! My infant granddaughter loves to chase the rainbows the prisms make across the room." —Maggie W. Rowe
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99.
3. Classic round sunglasses to add into their daily rotation now that the sunshine is back and ready to play — they'll look cooler than cool in these babies while also protecting their eyes ☀️.
These sunglasses feature anti-glare lenses that can block 99.99% of both UVA and UVB radiation.
Promising review: "This is actually the first time I decided to buy sunglasses online without trying them first but honestly it was a great decision. They look exactly like on the pictures and did fit perfectly. Worked great during my trip to Puerto Rico, so def would buy again." —Marta
Get them from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 10 styles).
4. The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone who is tired of coloring *inside* the lines and needs more of a challenge — in this scenario THEY'LL be the one to draw the lines around the colors on the page! Encourage 'em to let their freak flag fly and create some remarkable pieces of art with ease.
Don't worry, each page (which is perforated for you to rip out) has suggestions on where to begin if you need a lil' extra help.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
5. A mini belt bag they can wear across their body like a lil' fashionista when they go to brunch or around their waist more practically when out on a hike. Reviewers love that it's similar to the cult favorite Lululemon belt bag 😉.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly (seen above, right) used this on a 5-day trip to Iceland (it was the only bag she packed!) and loves it:
"I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."
Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in 32 styles).
6. A reading light they can wrap around their neck, in case they have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while they turn the pages of their book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight styles).
7. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether they prefer to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" they'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).
8. A stylish straw hat they can roll up and store in a tote bag easily, so when their friends decide to go to brunch at the very last minute they can pack up their belongings, pop this baby on, and head out looking more stylish than ever.
It has UPF 50+ built right into it!
Promising review: "This hat exceeded my expectations and has become my favorite hat to wear. I have a smaller head so most hats are too loose. I love the adjustable strap inside the hat to secure it better. You can style it up in a dress or dress it down with a bikini by the pool. Highly recommend!" —Holly M. Levine
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 22 colors).
9. Heeled mule sandals with braided straps that are quite similar to the popular Dolce Vita pair (but for waaaaaay less). Just think of how stunning they'll look with all of their lil' spring numbers and how great your wallet will feel when it's not empty from spending all your money on shoes for someone else 😉.
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel.
Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 regular and wide and in 27 styles).