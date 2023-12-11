37 Gifts Your Parent Friends Will Thank You Profusely For

1. A Renpho percussion massager — a must-have if they’re forever complaining about the knots in their back (no thanks to their 25 lb toddler they're still toting around) and wishing they could take a daily trip to the spa.
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, I tried it out, and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in four colors).
2. A Beast countertop blender that'll look gorgeous atop their kitchen counter but *also* become a treasured gadget by their entire family — it's designed to reduce vibrations and noise so anyone can make a smoothie first thing in the morning without worrying about disturbing everyone else (including their sleeping babe).
This made Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list! And my coworker Maitland Quitmeyer swears by it too. Check out her full Beast blender review for more deets!
Promising review: “There are so many things to love about this blender! Its sleek design, quiet motor, and overall look makes you proud to place it on your kitchen countertop. The most impressive part of the Beast is its blending power. The one-minute interval program is the perfect length of time to ensure all of your ingredients are fully blended — no need to shake the bottle or re-blend multiple times!” —Allison K.
Get it from Amazon for $140.25 (available in three colors).
3. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner they'll become obsessed with when they see just how much dirt and gunk it pulls out of all the surfaces in their life.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $122.
4. A Moccamaster drip coffee machine that'll become their most bragged about gadget thanks to how beautifully it'll match their kitchen decor — it comes in over 23 colors! The brewing basket will stop the flow of coffee the moment they remove the carafe and the carafe itself has a hot plate to keep coffee hot as long as necessary.
My husband, a coffee connoisseur, has assured me in the "coffee community" this machine is regarded as one (if not THE) best drip coffee machines on the market. I mean, it does boast the ability to brew between a half or full carafe, a brew basket that automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe (no mess!), and a hotplate with an independent heating element to keep coffee at the *perfect* temperature. But for me? It's the color options. There are SO many to choose from — there's no doubt in my mind anyone would be able to find an option that would look great in their home. I actually *do* own one in my home (it's fabulous) and it does all that it says it will. It's certainly lived up to our expectations — and we drink a lot of coffee as parents of a one-year-old.
Get it from Amazon for $359 (available in 23 colors).
5. A Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced parents will be able to rely on to help them make their baby a bottle in a flash — which is *much* appreciated when they're screaming their head off because they've decided they're hungry. Can you imagine measuring out formula and water by hand and then warming it up on the stove??? Certainly not in this decade.
The number one item I simply could not live without is the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced. Literally I would happily spend my last penny on this product because it has made that much of a difference in my life.
It’s essentially a Keurig for baby bottles. It has the capability of mixing formula with the proper amount of water and dispensing it at the *perfect* temperature for baby. It has a button on it so I can easily choose how many ounces I want for my son’s bottle, depending on how recently he’s eaten sometimes we need only need 2 oz instead of 4 oz, etc. The bottle settings will stay in place so while my baby is screaming (he gets hangry!) I just have to place a bottle under the dispenser and hit the “start” button. It’s so easy I can literally do it with one hand while holding him.
The spout has to be cleaned every four bottles, which I just do with hot water and a paper towel, and the water needs to be refilled once a day (like a Keurig). Other than that, all I have to do is ensure the formula container is filled. My husband set it up like a baby bar cart in the nursery so we don’t have to stumble down our stairs to the kitchen while bleary-eyed and half asleep in the middle of the night. It really is a godsend and I don’t know what I’d do without it!
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in 3–5 business days.
Get it from Target for $199.99 (in white).
6. And a Baby Brezza Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, because why not add another gadget into the mix? This one will automatically sterilize bottles, breast pump parts, and other accessories with natural steam. When it has its top on it quite literally looks like something from outer space that has landed on Earth to make life easier.
As a new mom I’m quickly learning what items are a necessity in my day-to-day, one of them absolutely being the Baby Brezza Sterilizer.
As an infant my baby boy was going through about 12 bottles throughout the day/night, as he was eating about every 2–3 hours, which means I always needed to have the bottles and nipples clean and ready to go. “Back in the day,” as my parents and my in-laws have told me, you’d need to boil every part of the bottle in water on the stove. Who has time for that??? Certainly not me in 2023. Thanks to this sterilizer I don’t have to bother with any of that!
After washing the bottles and nipples (I use Dapple’s lavender bottle soap and a Dr. Browns cleaning brush), I place each piece on the rack inside the sterilizer. Once it’s filled with six bottles, I remove the rack, pour filtered water into the bottom section of the sterilizer, replace the rack, pop its dome back on, and set it to sterilizer and dry for 30 minutes. It’s honestly fantastic and super easy to use. TBH, I’d say this is a must-have for anyone who formula feeds and breastfeeding mamas who also pump/use bottles. Added bonus? You can also use it to sterilize pacifiers and any breast pump parts. It’s a fantastic item for any parent, trust me.
Promising review: "You guys...if you are expecting (or trying to get a gift for someone who is)...GET THIS PUPPY NOW. I ended up getting this after a few sleepless nights and not feeling like my bottles were staying clean while drying on the grass counter mat. This has been a lifesaver. It is so easy to use and works in a hurry. The best part = it dries your bottles too. No more waiting around for them to dry. Every evening I load em' in and they are sterilized and dried within 45 to 60 minutes. What could be better?! Definitely a game changer everyone should have on their list." —MorganS
Get it from Amazon for $100.47 (available in two colors).
7. A chic Aura picture frame with the ability to display an abundance of photos, perfect for parents who love nothing more than showing off their adorable mini-me — you can even pre-load it with pictures ahead of time!
You can also invite other people to upload their photos/videos to the Aura app — and there is unlimited storage on each frame. Additionally, Aura is a small business!
Promising review: "I had been looking for years for something just like this! Not only is this a very clear picture frame, the app it uses is exactly what I wanted for my parents. Somewhere that the whole family could leave pictures and notes to each other privately. It’s like a personal Instagram for only my family. The initial set up was rather difficult but not a single issue after that. We have been using this frame and app for nearly one year and it has worked flawlessly. I was worried about spending so much money on a digital frame and it not being what I wanted. But this is a true piece of quality and worth every penny." —Nicole
Get it it from Amazon for $139+ (available in five colors).
8. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses they'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first. It'll get dinner ready for them while they continue to tend to the *rest* of the chaos in their home.
The Duo Plus replaces nine common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and egg cooker, with the ability to sauté, steam, warm, sterilize...and oh, it makes cakes too. Read all about why the Instant Pot is changing how we cook in our full review of the Instant Pot.
Promising review: "Perfect addition to the Instant Pot family. This little pot does the same incredible job as its bigger brother and sisters. Great for making the side dishes or smaller main dishes. If you haven't gotten on board the Instant Pot train, do not hesitate! This mini pot even makes yogurt. The benefits to pressure cooking are numerous, using the Instant Pot makes it incredibly easy. Can you tell I'm completely smitten with this little appliance?! It proudly sits on my counter and is used nearly every single day." —Prairie Princess
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
9. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum with the ability to actually suck up the crackers their kiddo crushed into the carpet — it's about time they started helping around the house. 😉
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2-years-old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A magnetic chore chart to help encourage good behavior by letting kids earn star magnets for every "task" they accomplish — parents can give them a "reward" to cash in on after they earn enough stars!
The chart comes with 63 chore magnets including potty training, brushing teeth etc. Also includes a dry erase marker along with some blank activity magnets so you can create unique and specific tasks that are not included. The Learn & Climb store is a small business.
Recommended for ages 3+.
Promising review: "A must-have for toddlers. This is a game changer. I’ve been looking for simple ways to encourage some behaviors and discourage others, and this is a good, simple, visual way to get a toddler or young child to improve. I love that it comes with different color stars for multiple kids in the household and that there’s color coordinated dry erase stickers to identify the child and how many stars to get 'x' reward. My 3-year-old gets excited when he gets to have a star. I’m excited that we are getting to have a more well behaved little human." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game the whole family can play together on cold winter nights or even at the beach when the weather (eventually) warms up again. Hope their little ones are ready for endless giggles!
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins! Dolphin Hat Games is a small business.
Get it from Amazon for $9.84 and check out the festive version "Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman."
12. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
13. A touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that'll make taking your tyke's temperature a breeze. Perfect for any parents that err on the side of caution and find themselves checking their kiddo's temp anytime they look a bit flushed (ahem, me).
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now, and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
14. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure their kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Promising reviews: "Must have if you have toddlers. Wish I knew of this sooner. Has made it so much easier to cut grapes for my toddler. Now can do it one-handed when my LO won’t let me set him down to cut the fruit. I have also used it to cut blueberries and blackberries." —Crystal Albertin
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
15. An elephant sprayer they'll adore because it'll keep their kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide them with an easier way to wash soap off of them/ out of their hair.
See it in action on TikTok!
This gadget is both a blessing and a curse. On the very positive side, my son loves it! He uses it to fill up cups, "clean" his toys, and tickle his own feet (adorable). I've used it to thoroughly wash his hair and rinse soap suds off of him in a bubble bath. However, I gotta warn any fellow parents that there is a VERY high chance you are going to get sprayed by your child at SOME point. If you don't mind getting a little wet on occasion, this toy is a 10/10.
Promising review: "A baby registry must-have! I saw this item on TikTok and knew I had to have it! It’s great for all ages! My 3-month-old loves it and so does my 5-year-old! All you need are batteries and then your good to go!" —brittany
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).