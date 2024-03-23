37 Gadgets You’ll Agree Are Worth The Splurge

1. A sleek mirrored digital alarm clock with USB ports that'll charge your devices and ensure you have *no reason whatsoever* to be late again.
2. A robotic vacuum, because you and I both know you don't want to spend a weekend morning trying to conquer all of the pet hair, debris, and other unexplainable messes that have found their way into your home. Kick your feet up, put on a podcast, and let this lil' gadget do its thing.
This robo vac can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets/rugs and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewer do recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this.
Promising review: "This robot vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt and debris picked up in my home. Works well on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. Wish I had purchased it sooner!" —t. hampton
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (also available in a model with home mapping).
3. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of your brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
4. A portable car vacuum that'll help you battle the seemingly endless amount of crumbs that somehow make their way in between your seats despite the fact you rarely eat in your car.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver side cause that was the worst of it but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
5. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.
The Duo Plus replaces 13 (!!!) common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide and bread proofing.
Promising review: "Performed great. Instantly replaced my previous Instant Pot. My new favorite appliance. The guided cooking does make using it really easy , once you get it set up with the app and WiFi. I am very pleased." —Shamondo Sharpless
Get it from Amazon for $83.99.
6. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when you see just how much dirt and gunk it pulls out of all the surfaces in your life. Forget about buying a new couch — your current one is about to look fresher than ever.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $98.
7. A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so you can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in two colors).
8. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that'll let you use your Bluetooth headphones to watch whatever ~*movie of the month*~ is playing during your flight.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart has this gadget and is a fan:
"Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)."
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in three models).
9. A sunrise alarm clock to wake you up so pleasantly you'll forget that you're supposed to be cranky about heading off to work.
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.88.
10. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris you sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!
EYE-VAC is a small business!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).
11. A FOREO LUNA mini 2 facial cleansing brush for every skin type — an excellent treat for anyone who is always on the hunt for the next addition to their skincare routine (ahem, YOU).
My fellow BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves this thing. Here's what she had to say:
"The acne scars on my cheeks from a series of breakouts are fading fast, and I get new acne very rarely — they're more like a pimple here and there occasionally when I have to fly somewhere (curse you, dry airplanes) or get stressed or.... who even knows why my skin freaks out sometimes. Never thought I'd ever put a no-makeup selfie on the internet, but that's how much I love this thing."
Get it from Amazon for $139 (available in six colors).
Check out our full FOREO LUNA Mini 2 review.
12. A thin bar light to brighten your gaming area so you can happily continue to play hours and hours (AND HOURS) of World of Warcraft without your partner asking, "are you still sitting in the dark?"
Promising review: "It's a good option for a streamer that has an overhead camera that shows off their custom keyboard, gaming mouse, or artisan desk mat. Highly recommended, and for the price, it's worth every dollar you spend." —