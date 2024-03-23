37 Gadgets You’ll Agree Are Worth The Splurge

This robo vac can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets/rugs and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewer do recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this.

Promising review: "This robot vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt and debris picked up in my home. Works well on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. Wish I had purchased it sooner!" —t. hampton

Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (also available in a model with home mapping).