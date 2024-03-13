41 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Look In The Mirror And Say “Damn, I Look Good”

1. Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque, which will feel more like a science experiment than a beauty product — the results will have you absolutely baffled! You simply apply the mask in a fun shade of blue (but fear not, that's not the final color), then peel it off to reveal a perfectly pink pout that'll stay in place despite whatever eating/drinking plans you've got lined up.
Wonderskin is a small business specializing in cosmetic and skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" —PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour staying power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 11 shades).
2. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether you commit to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" you'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).
3. Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub — an absolute must-have if your daily makeup routine isn't complete without a striking lipstick. This lil' pot will help remove dead skin and keep your pout nice 'n' smooth, which is super important to help your lips recover from wearing lipstick all day and prep them for your next application.
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation, along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.
Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that have affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately, I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row, which I NEVER do because it is always used to dry my lips out and make them look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
4. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — designed to decrease puffiness and dark circles, so if you've been up far too late crying watching Steel Magnolias for the umpteenth time this cream will be there for you come morning.
LilyAna Naturals is a small business!
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60-years-old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).
5. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base to keep your carefully blended eyeshadow in place — you can *thank me later* for this precious present.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. Mario Badescu Lip Mask filled with acai and vanilla (yum) — apply it before bed and let its coconut oil and shea butter refresh your lips while you get some much-deserved beauty rest.
Promising review: "If you are looking for a lip mask that ACTUALLY works, look no further!!!! This lip mask is incredible! It smells so good and is a light-scented product, so perfect for those with sensitivities (like myself). This mask will condition your lips overnight and throughout your day. Even though it’s pricey, you only need a small amount, so it will last a very long time! This lip mask stays on even when you eat and drink, which I can’t say for any other masks or lip balms I have used. Highly recommend! I will definitely be repurchasing this again!!" –RosiePosie
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in two sizes).
7. Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for anyone who has always wanted to make shimmery eyeshadow their *thing* but has never been able to apply it without the glitter getting all over their face. This stick is fantastic as it glides on like a cream but dries as a powder.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow glides on so smoothly, is super cute and sparkly, and does the job. You do not need to be a makeup pro to use this product and make it look good on your own skin. It is easy to blend, is perfectly pigmented and convenient to carry around in your purse. The price point is great and I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for a new, easy to use eyeshadow stick." —Sho
Get it from Amazon for $13.20+ (available in 45 shades).
8. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream featuring scent notes of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel you'll enjoy applying to your skin just as much as you'd like it as an ice cream sundae. It's also filled with vitamin E, caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to help smooth, firm, and hydrate your skin.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I've used this stuff before and can confirm that 1) the scent is indeed intoxicating and 2) everything from this brand has scents that really STICK to you. I'm currently using the Beija Flor body wash and I can smell it on my skin hours later — which is pretty rare for a body wash."
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.
9. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo is benzene-free and will be your savior on the days you simply don't feel like (or, honestly don't have the time to) wash your hair. It's small enough that you can keep in your bag and break it out as needed.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Batiste at absorbing oil. I have very wavy, fine, greasy hair and I can go an additional day without washing it now." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.
10. Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when you realize you can literally style your hair in your sleep. What a shame Sleeping Beauty didn't have her hair set in one of these during that loooooooong nap.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review:"Okay, so I’ve seen these all over social media and I finally decided to pull the trigger with no hope that it would actually make my hair look decent. For reference — I have long, thick, frizzy, and curly-ish hair already. I was very pleasantly surprised that the curls came out even (little tighter than I prefer but I usually blow dry it straight and then curl) and all I had to do was touch up the front strands with a straightener! I absolutely hate washing and styling my hair because it takes 1.5 hours, so, having this as a option especially in the summer is a game changer! Definitely recommend!" —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three colors).
11. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have you wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter, it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized throughout the day. Within two days, I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.
Get it from Amazon for $17.
12. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer you've *absolutely* seen popping off all over your TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving your skin of redness and dryness. You might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time you see a trail of snail slime in your garden...
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292
Get it from Amazon for $16.