27 Cute And Affordable Desk Accessories Your Work Bestie Will Absolutely Adore

1. A mini waving inflatable tube man that'll make them want to throw their hands up in the air and yell "WOOHOO!"
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9 volt battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler, so the two of you can sneak away to catch up over coffee without anyone in other offices wondering why you've been offline for so long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
3. A pack of transparent sticky notes, so when they write themselves lil' reminders they can place them anywhere and everywhere without taking away from the aesthetic they've created for their workspace.
Promising review: "These are amazing! We use them for so many things! For positive messages and romantic nights, they are amazing for leaving around the house! You can also stick them to paper and restick the same ones over and over again! They seem to never lose their adhesion! Everyone I’ve shown these to fall in love with them!" —Faith
4. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard that'll replace the clunky one they received when they first started the job — this one is as cute as it is practical and can be used on the go.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
5. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their daily desk companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
6. Oversized flower-shaped hair claws that'll help salvage their Monday mood — even on their worst hair day yet. How could anyone possibly stay grumpy when their updo looks like a garden?
Promising review: "These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." —Mamamia28
7. A special edition set of Little People figures inspired by Barbie: The Movie to ensure they'll have *the best day ever* even if they're just scrolling through emails.
The set comes with Barbie dressed in gingham, President Barbie, a beach-ready Ken, and Gloria in her power suit. S'cute.
8. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger they'll be delighted over since it can charge their iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all in one! Talk about a gadget that's worth investing in.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
9. String lights that'll add a warmth to their work space and provide them with ample opportunities to scream-sing "autumn leaves falling down like pieces into placeeeee" a la Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
These lights are waterproof and battery operated — each pack takes 3 AA batteries.
Promising review: "The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." —achri07
10. A precious little mushroom lamp because you both, admittedly, spend most of your time hanging out at your desks. It comes with a remote that'll help them swiftly choose from 16 colors and four brightness modes.
Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever! Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." —roika
11. And an adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser in case they're really into hot beverages and anything that screams "I-BELONG-IN-AN-ISOLATED-FOREST-CABIN-WITH-FAIRY-CREATURES."
Promising review: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk. I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." —PoisonedTendrils
12. Retro-inspired notepads that aren't sticky, so they can quickly write down a reminder to pick up milk on the way home and throw it into their bag without fear of it coming out covered in crumbs and debris. Gross.
Promising reviews: "They are so cute. Will be purchasing again! Giving my office area character, color, and good vibes. Happy customer!!!" —Capri
"These aren’t sticky notes, just memo pads so if you’re looking for sticky notes, you might want to pass on these. However, these are SO CUTE! They come in five different styles that are all well printed. The colors are great, and the paper is good. Not super thin or anything. There’s a good number of each design in the pad, so I feel like the quality and value is definitely there. I am now using these on the daily! 10/10 love these!!" —Mary M.
13. A mug warmer that'll make sure they actually get to take a sip of hot coffee even if they've gotten distracted by a bazillion tasks since brewing it in the office kitchen.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes can confirm this gadget is worth the money:
"After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
14. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — a must-have for your coworker who sits next to that one person who always seems to be loudly blabbering away on the phone.
My colleague Elizabeth Lilly has and loves these:
"I use these for work calls on my laptop! I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
15. A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks that'll make your weekly sushi lunches just a bit more fun — workplace gossip with a side of Star Wars?! Sign me up.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
