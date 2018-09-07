Russia Said Theresa May Can't Be Reading The News If She Thinks Moscow Is To Blame For The Salisbury Attack

Moscow has accused Theresa May of living in an "information vaccum" after the prime minister gained the support of world leaders in condemning the Kremlin over the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

In a press briefing on Friday morning, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova once more insisted that Russia had nothing to do with the Novichok poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in March.



Her address then segued into an attack on the prime minister's grasp of current affairs. "Maybe she's not informed, maybe she's not told about many statements of the Russian leadership," Zakharova told reporters in a routine briefing.

"It seems that she doesn't even read the press, or perhaps she has selective access, maybe."

Zakharova's comments come after UK prosecutors announced there was enough evidence to charge two Russian military intelligence officers over the attack in Salisbury. The prime minister said the operation was "almost certainly" approved at a "senior level of the Russian state".

Other senior politicians, including security minister Ben Wallace and Commons foreign affairs committee chair Tom Tugendhat, said this week that Russian president Vladimir Putin was "ultimately responsible".

France, Germany, the US, and Canada backed the findings of British investigators following a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday. In a joint statement issued with the UK, they agreed that it would have been given the green light at the top level of the Russian government, and demanded that Moscow disclose details of its Novichok programme.