A Crowdfunder To Fly A "Trump Baby" Blimp Over London To Protest The President's UK Visit Has Smashed Its Target

US President Donald Trump is coming to London next month, and there could be a big surprise for him.
A surprise that's 6-metre in height, actually, in the form of an effigy of the president designed by a group of Brits, which they christened "Trump Baby".
They've smashed their target — almost doubling the £5,000 ($6,600) they aimed for.
There's only one problem: The mayor of London has to give his go-ahead before Trump Baby can begin his epic voyage. And he's saying no.
So, the crowdfunders started a petition to prove Khan wrong.
If it flies, it will be seen by tens of thousands of people who are expected to march across London to Trafalgar Square in solidarity against the visit.
BuzzFeed News has contacted City Hall for comment on the matter.
The fate of the Trump Baby blimp lies in the city's hands.
