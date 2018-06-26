A Crowdfunder To Fly A "Trump Baby" Blimp Over London To Protest The President's UK Visit Has Smashed Its Target

The designers hope to fly the blimp during the president's working visit on 13 July, when he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands," they wrote on their Crowdfunder page, adding that he's also a "racist demagogue" who hates it when people make fun of him.

"So when Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him."