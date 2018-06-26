 back to top
A Crowdfunder To Fly A "Trump Baby" Blimp Over London To Protest The President's UK Visit Has Smashed Its Target

"Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands," the people behind the crowdfunder said.

Hazel Shearing
US President Donald Trump is coming to London next month, and there could be a big surprise for him.

Trump Baby Crowdfunder

A surprise that's 6-metre in height, actually, in the form of an effigy of the president designed by a group of Brits, which they christened "Trump Baby".

The designers hope to fly the blimp during the president's working visit on 13 July, when he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands," they wrote on their Crowdfunder page, adding that he's also a "racist demagogue" who hates it when people make fun of him.

"So when Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him."

They've smashed their target — almost doubling the £5,000 ($6,600) they aimed for.

Their first £1,500 ($2,000) target was broken within 24 hours, and now they're up to more than £9,400.

There's only one problem: The mayor of London has to give his go-ahead before Trump Baby can begin his epic voyage. And he's saying no.

According to the designers, Sadiq Khan declared that Trump Baby is not a legitimate protest because it's not "a gathering of people, with banners and placards".

Khan has not been a huge fan of the visit himself. Last year he called for it to be cancelled due to Trump's tweets in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

Trump wrote that Khan's response to the attack – that there was "no reason to be alarmed" – was "pathetic".

At the time a City Hall spokesperson said that the mayor "has more important things to do" than respond to the president's tweets.

So, the crowdfunders started a petition to prove Khan wrong.

So far it's got more than 5,600 signatures, inching closer to its target of 6,000.

"Their key objection is that flying a large inflatable will occupy a (5x5M) corner of the square which will then not be available for gatherings of people with banners and placards - thereby depriving them of freedom of speech," the organisers wrote on their 38 degrees page.

"So we need to demonstrate that there isn't, in practice, anyone planning to protest Trump's visit who would not in fact welcome a 6m high orange baby with Trump’s malevolent face flying in the sky over Parliament during this period."

If it flies, it will be seen by tens of thousands of people who are expected to march across London to Trafalgar Square in solidarity against the visit.

London has already seen mass demonstrations over the visit. In February, protesters took part in a rally in Parliament Square, after a petition against the visit reached more than 1.8 million signatures.

In May, Trump caused outrage when he cited knife crime in London in a speech to justify the right to own guns in the US, comparing a London hospital to a "war zone for horrible stabbing wounds".

BuzzFeed News has contacted City Hall for comment on the matter.

The fate of the Trump Baby blimp lies in the city's hands.

Trump Baby Crowdfunder

