The Men Accused Of The Skripal Poisoning Said They Only Wanted To Visit Stonehenge

The men accused of attempting to murder Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury said they had travelled to Wiltshire to visit Stonehenge and didn't realise they had gone near the former Russian spy's home.



The men, named by British authorities as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were captured on CCTV in Salisbury shortly before the Skripals fell ill on March 4. They said in an interview with the Russian state broadcaster RT that heavy snow had forced them to cancel their trip to the prehistoric monument.

“Well, we came there on March 2, then went to a railway station to see the timetable. We arrived in Salisbury on March 3 and tried to walk through the town, but we lasted for only half an hour because it was covered in snow,” Petrov said.

“Of course, we went there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, but we couldn’t do it because there was muddy slush everywhere. The town was covered by this slush. We got wet, took the nearest train, and came back [to London].”

He went on to say that they returned to Salisbury when the weather improved the following day — the day of the attack — to “finish the thing”, which they clarified was a trip “to see the cathedral”.



Last week the UK's Crown Prosecution Service announced there was enough evidence to charge Petrov and Boshirov with conspiracy to murder and attempted murder over the incident.



British authorities insist that they are officers from Russia's GRU military intelligence service, but Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there was “nothing criminal” about them.

The RT report said the pair “reached out to RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, as they wanted to tell their story.” But the interview comes a day after Putin urged the men to contact the media and “tell about themselves”.



“We spent no more than an hour in Salisbury [on March 3], mainly because of the lags between trains,” Boshirov told Simonyan.



“Maybe we did [approach] Skripal’s house, but we don’t know where it is located,” he said.