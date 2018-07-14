Just Some Incredibly Scottish Anti-Trump Signs

People across Scotland took to the streets on Saturday to voice their anger at Donald Trump. Or, as some protesters said: that "nasty wee man".
"American Idiot."
Otherwise referred to in Scotland as a "shitebag".
In fact, some people think he's the cause of so much "shite" that they couldn't even fit it onto a wee sign.
They were protesting in Edinburgh.
Kids were out in Dundee.
And of course, people were outside the Trump Turnberry golf resort, where the president and Melania Trump are staying. People there just had a simple message.
