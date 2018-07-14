 back to top
Just Some Incredibly Scottish Anti-Trump Signs

Ain't no protest like a Scottish protest.

Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People across Scotland took to the streets on Saturday to voice their anger at Donald Trump. Or, as some protesters said: that "nasty wee man".

Liz Lato, 52, from, Dalgety Bay in Fife, said: “Trump is the thin edge of facism and we can’t afford to pander to him.” #trumpukvisit People arriving outside the Scottish Parliament ahead of Edinburgh’s march against Trumps visit. https://t.co/Ym3FzJ7DqH
"American Idiot."

American Idiot. At the anti-Trump demo in Edinburgh.
Otherwise referred to in Scotland as a "shitebag".

#Trumpprotest #TrumpEdinburgh #Trump #Trumpvisit
In fact, some people think he's the cause of so much "shite" that they couldn't even fit it onto a wee sign.

Ready for Edinburgh today. Struggled with slogans as there is sooooooo much to protest with Trump, so in the end decided to explain just that. https://t.co/M20BBzbvZ4
They were protesting in Edinburgh.

Went with a double sider! Anyone else going? The Trump blimp is coming!!! #freespeech #edinburgh #standupforkindness #TrumpVisitUK https://t.co/i7D9057CMV
Kids were out in Dundee.

I met lots of folk today at Dundee's Trump Protest. These 2 wee ones &amp; their mum won the biggest smile from me. "Trump is not kind." @_LisaCherry @LisaReagan3 @childinmind @judithasphar @paulinescott222 https://t.co/2Or1E5Nf1z
And of course, people were outside the Trump Turnberry golf resort, where the president and Melania Trump are staying. People there just had a simple message.

Am here #TrumpProtest #turnberry
