A Man Who Racially Abused A Black Woman On A Ryanair Flight Said He's Not Racist

A man who called a woman an "ugly black bastard" on a flight — in a clip that's been seen more than a seven million times on social media — has apologised and said he's not racist.

David Mesher was reported to police after he verbally abused fellow passenger Delsie Gayle on a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to Stansted.



At one point he is heard saying: "Don't talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid, ugly cow." He then threatened her: "If you don't go to another seat I'll put you in another seat."



Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday, he apologised and said he "lost [his] temper a bit".