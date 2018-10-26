 back to top

A Man Who Racially Abused A Black Woman On A Ryanair Flight Said He's Not Racist

David Mesher apologised on ITV's Good Morning Britain and said he wasn't a racist.

Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A man who called a woman an "ugly black bastard" on a flight — in a clip that's been seen more than a seven million times on social media — has apologised and said he's not racist.

David Mesher was reported to police after he verbally abused fellow passenger Delsie Gayle on a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to Stansted.

At one point he is heard saying: "Don't talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid, ugly cow." He then threatened her: "If you don't go to another seat I'll put you in another seat."

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday, he apologised and said he "lost [his] temper a bit".

"I'm not a racist person by any means and it's just a fit of temper at the time, I think," he said.

"I apologise for all the distress you've had there and since."

Gayle, aged 77, is of the Windrush generation of post-war immigrants to the UK. She had been on holiday to help cope with the death of her husband, her daughter said.

Essex police are investigating the incident.


