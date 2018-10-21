A Man Who Racially Abused A Black Woman On A Ryanair Flight Has Been Reported To Police

A man who called a woman an "ugly black bastard" on aboard a flight, in a clip that's been seen more than a million times on social media, has been reported to police by the airline. Facebook / David Lawrence

The clip shows the man angrily protesting at sitting next to the woman. A flight attendant asks if the woman would like to sit elsewhere, which she initially refuses, before eventually asking to go and sit next to her daughter elsewhere on the flight.

At one point the man is heard to say: "Don't talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow." He then threatens her: "If you don't go to another seat I'll put you in another seat."

After the woman agrees to move the man then calms down. But other passengers can be heard asking why the man has not been removed from the flight. Ryanair's head of communications, Robin Kiely, confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Sunday morning that the man has been reported to Essex police. "We have reported this to the police in Essex and as this is now a police matter, we cannot comment further," he said. BuzzFeed News has approached the police force for comment.

The man who captured the video, David Lawrence, told HuffPost that the altercation took place before a flight took off from Barcelona and Stansted, near London, on Thursday.

Labour MP and shadow transport minister Karl Turner was among those who criticised the airline for not removing the man. He should have been removed from the flight and handed over to the police. We assume the aircraft was in the UK. If it was, he definitely committed criminal offences. I fully expect @Ryanair to confirm the situation if In fact it was their flight? https://t.co/ORfww9ZiPg