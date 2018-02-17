Trump's National Security Advisor: Indictment Shows Evidence Of Russian Meddling Is "Incontrovertible"

The indictment of 13 Russian citizens and three companies on Friday is "incontrovertible" evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Saturday.

The indictment, prepared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, claimed that "operations to interfere with the US political system" began in 2014, with Russians using fake social media accounts to target US audiences and "traveling to the United States under false pretenses" to collect intelligence.

Although President Trump has wavered publicly on whether or not Russia interfered, his national security advisor says the indictment shows the US is becoming "more and more adept at tracing the origins of this espionage and subversion."

"As you can see with the FBI indictment, the evidence is now really incontrovertible and available in the public domain," McMaster said at a security conference in Munich.



McMaster made his comments shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the indictment out of hand at the same conference.

"Until we see the facts, everything else is just blabber — I'm sorry for this expression," he said, adding he had "no response" when asked for comment on the allegations.