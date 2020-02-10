These Refugees Were Meant To Get Medical Care In Australia. Instead, They're Locked In A City Hotel.

Sick refugees who were brought to Australia for medical help have instead been detained in an inner-city hotel for months on end, in some cases not getting the treatment they need.

BuzzFeed News reported on Friday that more than 80 sick refugees are being held at an inner-city hotel in Brisbane, some for more than a year.

Speaking by phone from detention in the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel & Apartments, Pazir (a pseudonym) told BuzzFeed News that although the men had been brought to Australia for medical treatment, the hotel was making them feel worse. “It’s eating our bodies and our minds,” he said.

Pazir and his fellow detainees spent over half a decade in offshore detention after seeking asylum in Australia by boat, which under a hardline policy disqualifies them from resettlement in Australia. The men in the hotel were brought to Australia after developing health conditions that could not be treated in detention on Nauru or in Papua New Guinea — many under the now-repealed medevac law.

Pazir said he was brought to Australia from PNG for treatment for a chronic foot injury. In the five months he has spent in Australia, he has seen a doctor only once about his foot, who Pazir says would not perform surgery, but instead gave him special shoes. Four months later, Pazir said, he does not have the shoes.

The hotel is also exacerbating his mental health problems. “For two days I didn’t eat anything because I couldn’t because of stress and I didn’t get hungry,” he said.

The long spell in the hotel was “too much for us”, he said. “Day by day, stuck in one room, 19 hours in a room, and then maybe four or five hours outside of the room,” he described.

Another man, Hasrava (a pseudonym), who spent six years in PNG and has been detained in the hotel for over six months, said it was “traumatising” to be repeatedly pat searched whenever he wants to use the gym at the Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation (BITA) detention centre. He was transferred to Australia because he was having panic attacks and experiencing palpitations, stress, anxiety and sleeplessness.

He is also stressed by the frequent head counts in the hotel. “They count three times a day in the rooms, they check us and in the middle of the night they wake us up just for counting,” he told BuzzFeed News.

Another man told BuzzFeed News he was forced to organise his own counselling by telephone, after he spent months in the hotel without the treatment he knew helped him. He has been unable to have any in-person counselling in the five months since he was transferred from PNG under medevac law.

Other men in Kangaroo Point Central and Melbourne’s Mantra Bell City hotel have also complained they have not received the medical treatment they need.

Greens immigration spokesperson and senator Nick McKim called for the men to be released from detention and given proper healthcare.

“These hotels in Brisbane and in Melbourne are not appropriate places to keep people, particularly given these men have suffered so profoundly for seven years now,” he told BuzzFeed News. “They should be properly supported in our community while they’re getting the medical treatment that they need.

“There is no reason for these men to continue to be locked up unless there is an adverse security issue, and there’s been no indication from the government that this is the case.”