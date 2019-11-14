It Was A Really Big — And Not That Great — Year For Australian Internet Freedom

A day on the internet can feel like a year, and as Very Online people we barely remember 2018.

But luckily the folks at independent democracy and free expression watchdog Freedom House don't have this problem. They mapped internet freedom in Australia over the year from June 2018 to May 2019 — and found that it declined.

New restrictions on the online content Australians can access, legal changes affecting online expression, and a significant cyber attack mean we've dropped two points on their scoring system, down from 79 to 77 out of 100, despite having generally good access to the internet because of prices and infrastructure.

These are the five key developments for Australia's internet freedom from the past year, according to the watchdog's new report.