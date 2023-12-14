People Are Sharing The Wildest True Stories About Their Teachers And Coaches, And I Am In Shock

27. "I was a good kid and involved in a lot of clubs and groups and even was class vice president. I was maybe a bit nerdy but also very social in different groups. To maintain my teachers' favor, I also was very friendly with staff, teachers, and my counselor. Math was always my least favorite subject so I ran into a little bit of trouble my senior year. I went to my counselor to discuss the plan of action. He was always really creepy, had somewhat of a stiff neck walk and a rubbery smile. When I was sitting in his office, he closed the door behind me. He would sometimes call me a Puerto Rican princess, which I always felt uncomfortable with, but he’s mentioned it because he said he had Puerto Rican roots as well. I had my camcorder I would use to record my friends on the quad during lunch of us just being silly."

"I didn’t realize it was still recording in my bag, but I really wish I would’ve pointed it at him because he proceeded to rub my leg and tell me, 'I’m sure there’s something we can do to make sure that this class doesn’t hold you up at graduation.' Visibly shaken, I kind of ran out of his office. After that day, he made sure that no matter what I did in math to get my grade up, I would not be graduating on stage. ... A few years after graduation, I heard he had heart surgery and died on the table."

—Anonymous

