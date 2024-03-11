"He told her not to worry and that everything would be all right," Reinhardt described. "He knew, instinctively, how to speak to her, distract her, and — most critically — play to her vanity. He held on to her calf, and he whistled. He told her how stunning her legs were. She said to him, to my humiliation, 'My granddaughter tells me you’re a famous actor, but I’ve never heard of you.' He stayed with her until the ambulance came, and then he walked alongside the stretcher holding her hand and telling her she was breaking his heart by leaving the party so early, just as they were getting to know each other. He waved to her as they closed the doors. 'Don’t forget to call me, Silvia,' he said. 'We’ll do lunch.'”