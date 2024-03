6.

In the wake of the whole Taylor Swift Kim Kardashian /Kanye scandal, Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted that "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant." Khloe Kardashian replied to her on Twitter with "Is this the a hole you're referring to," accompanied by an alleged paparazzi photo of Moretz in a swimsuit with her butthole exposed. Moretz, who was 19 at the time, wrote back that the photo wasn't of her.