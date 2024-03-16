Skip To Content
19 Celebrities Who Tweeted Something Superrrr Cringeworthy And Problematic Instead Of Logging Off For The Day

"Just heard there's an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight."

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. One of the worst celebrity tweets I can remember is when 50 Cent tweeted, “Perez Hilton calld me douchebag so I had my homie shoot up a gay wedding. wasnt his but still made me feel better" along with a photo of two men in tuxedos running away from an angry group of people.

A performer on stage singing into a microphone, wearing a black tee, hat, and chain
Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

He later deleted the tweet. Perez Hilton responded, “Joking about violence is not funny. 50 Cent should stick to what he does best, rapping, and leave the funny business to comedians.” It doesn't look like 50 Cent ever commented on this tweet specifically.

2. Later that same month, he tweeted, "If you a man and your over 25 and you don't eat pu**y just kill your self damn it. The world will be a better place. Lol."

Curtis &quot;50 Cent&quot; Jackson poses in a black suit with a green tie at an event
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

50 Cent said afterward that the tweet was misinterpreted, pointing towards his "lol" as clear evidence it was a joke. "Somehow they turned a simple joke into an anti-gay statement. I have nothing against people who choose an alternative life." He also said, "In fact I've publicly stated my mom loved women. It's funny how people think negative statements are newsworthy but positive statements are not worthy of coverage."

3. In the wake of allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2012, Cee Lo Green tweeted, "If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent” and "People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!"

Person in a shiny gold and red outfit with a medallion. They stand against an event backdrop
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Green later apologized, calling his tweets "highly irresponsible."

As for the allegations, rape charges were not filed due to a lack of evidence, and his charges were reduced to supplying ecstasy to the woman. Green, whose lawyer claimed the sex was consensual, pled no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation. 

4. In what I consider to be a pretty out-of-character move, Rashida Jones once tweeted, "This week's celeb news takeaway: she who comes closest to showing the actual inside of her vagina is most popular. #stopactinglikewhores"

closeup of rashida wearing a dress and smiling at an event
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

She later tweeted, "Let me clarify. I don't shame ANYone for anything they choose to do with their lives or bodies..." continuing, "BUT I think we ALL need to take a look at what we are accepting as 'the norm' ... There is a whole generation of young women watching. Sure, be SEXY but leave something to the imagination." She then tweeted, "Also, calling on all men to show me dat ass."

Later, she wrote in Glamour magazine, “I’m not gonna lie. The fact that I was accused of ‘slut-shaming,’ being anti-woman, and judging women’s sex lives crushed me, I consider myself a feminist. I would never point a finger at a woman for her actual sexual behavior, and I think all women have the right to express their desires. But I will look at women with influence—millionaire women who use their ‘sexiness’ to make money—and ask some questions. There is a difference, a key one, between ‘shaming’ and ‘holding someone accountable.'” She also wrote, “I understand that owning and expressing our sexuality is a huge step forward for women. But, in my opinion, we are at a point of oversaturation.”

5. Amber Heard once tweeted, "Just heard there's an ICE checkpoint in hollywood [sic], a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight."

closeup of her at an event
Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

She later deleted the tweet, writing, "With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its [ sic] hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject in some way." She also wrote, "Checkpoints on your home streets….Is this the 'great' America we're aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don't feel like the 'land of the free' our immigrant ancestors built."

6. In the wake of the whole Taylor Swift/Kim Kardashian/Kanye scandal, Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted that "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant." Khloe Kardashian replied to her on Twitter with "Is this the a hole you're referring to," accompanied by an alleged paparazzi photo of Moretz in a swimsuit with her butthole exposed. Moretz, who was 19 at the time, wrote back that the photo wasn't of her.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

After backlash, Kardashian tweeted, “I’m the last person to bully but have an animal instinct to protect and defend my family," and "Refrain from commenting on my family and OUR business (and I will do the same).”

7. After a negative review of her album Manic, Halsey tweeted, “can the basement that they run p*tchork out of just collapse already.” Pitchfork's office is in the One World Trade Center.

halsey seated at a sports event, wearing a sleeveless top and jeans with a glass of wine in hand
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Halsey deleted the tweet and wrote, “ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding.”

8. Halsey also once allegedly tweeted that she was "SO going to jail" due to "promising underage fans that I'm gonna make out with them." At the time, then-19-year-old Halsey had a tradition of taking kissing photos with fans.

halsey at 19 posing for an event
Robin Marchant / Getty Images

It doesn't appear Halsey ever specifically addressed this tweet.

9. Chrissy Teigen has a number of old problematic tweets, including one about Toddlers and Tiaras that reads, “seeing little girls do the splits half naked is just…..i want to put myself in jail."

Chrissy Teigen in a detailed silver gown with a cut-out pattern, posing at an event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

She later deleted the tweet, and as some users point out, she may have been saying the show was problematic. While it doesn't look like Teigen ever addressed this tweet specifically, she has issued a blanket apology for her "old awful (awful, awful), tweets," saying, "Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core," 

10. Teigen also cyberbullied then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden after they married 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011. Stodden told the Daily Beast Teigen had repeatedly told them to kill themselves. Teigen's old tweets to Stodden then resurfaced, revealing she had written things like "you. dirt nap." and "go. to sleep. forever."

doug holding courtney by the arm as they walk outside
Jb Lacroix / WireImage

Teigen apologized after Stodden's interview, saying she was “ashamed and completely embarrassed at [her] behavior” and was "so sorry.”

11. Cardi B has a history of calling dark-skinned Black women "roaches" on Twitter, writing back to women who criticized her with things like "You just ugly you look like a BURNED ROACH."

cardi posing with her tongue out
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Defending herself on Twitter, Cardi said that calling people "cockroach" is her thing and also New York slang, pointing out that she's called herself a cockroach before and writing, "stop trying to make it into some racist shit."

12. Machine Gun Kelly once tweeted, "I wish 13/14/15 year old girls werent allowed to be hot so I wouldn’t feel like such a creeper when I look at them..Im still 19."

closeup of him holding his blazer over his shoulder with his tattoos showing
Rich Fury / MTV VMAs 2020 / Getty Images for MTV

It doesn't look like MGK ever addressed this tweet.

13. And Sterling Knight once tweeted, "I wanna know when God decided to make 15 year olds so good looking......its just plain mean." He was 21 at the time.

closeup of him
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

He then tweeted, "Notice: no undertones in my last tweet. I just don't remember girls being so mature looking at such a young age. Just an observation."

14. Chelsea Handler has made numerous awful jokes about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children over the years, including tweeting, "Angelina has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt...he wants the China; she wants Pax and Maddox ##sorrycouldnthelpmyself" after their divorce news broke.

closeup of her an an event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Pax and Maddox were adopted from Vietnam and Cambodia, respectively.

15. She also tweeted from the Huffington Post Twitter account (during an Oscars takeover) congratulating Lupita Nyong'o on her Oscar win for 12 Years a Slave, and then promoting her book Uganda be Kidding Me. "Congratulations #12yearsaslave Go to Africa or buy #ugandabekiddingme." The only apparent connection between Lupita's win and the book is Lupita's African heritage — which, by the way, is not Ugandan).

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o in a v-neck gown, joyfully holding an Oscar at the award ceremony
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

16. During the same Oscars ceremony, she also tweeted that "#AngelinaJolie just filed adoption papers #lupitanyongo," seeming to joke that Jolie was interested in adopting Nyong'o.

Angelina Jolie in a black velvet outfit smiles slightly while standing outdoors
Robert Kamau / GC Images via Getty Images

Handler ended her series of Oscars tweets (which were made via the Huffington Post Twitter account) with "#imsorry." Huffington Post later stated, "the views (expressed by Handler) are not ours. ...The Huffington Post occasionally has celebrities take over our Twitter handle including Bill Maher during the State of the Union."

When Handler was asked about the comments on Good Morning America, she said, "Well, people are always upset with me about something. I don't take it personally. ... I said at the end, 'I'm sorry for just being me.'" 

17. Rihanna once tweeted a photo of a rice cake in earrings and sunglasses, a move many fans thought was a racist reference to Chris Brown's then-partner, Karrueche Tran, as she captioned it with the lyric from her song "Birthday Cake" with Chris, "Ima a make u my b****." Fuel was added to the fire when Rihanna's best friend Melissa Forde later explicitly referred to Tran as a "rice cake."

Rihanna posing in a black outfit with a voluminous top, accessorized with a necklace and gloves. She&#x27;s wearing a black cap
Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / Getty Images

Rihanna also called rice cakes "dry." It doesn't look like anyone ever confirmed or denied that the tweets were about Tran. 

18. Gregg Sulkin once tweeted, “Wow what a workout. Had to run up flights of stairs & all I could think of were the brave firefighters climbing the twin towers on 9/11.”

Gregg Sulkin wearing a plaid jacket, holding a microphone, seated during an interview
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Sulkin later deleted the tweet, and also tweeted, “So much respect for those who put their lives in danger to protect us,” and in another tweet: “& they run up flights of stairs with heavy gear on their backs. Puts everything into perspective. #respect.”

19. And finally, Lena Dunham — who is a cis, straight woman — once tweeted this about Pride: "When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange?"

Lena Dunham in a draped off-the-shoulder dress at a film event
Dominique Charriau / WireImage via Getty Images

