1.One of the worst celebrity tweets I can remember is when 50 Centtweeted, “Perez Hilton calld me douchebag so I had my homie shoot up a gay wedding. wasnt his but still made me feel better" along with a photo of two men in tuxedos running away from an angry group of people.
2.Later that same month, he tweeted, "If you a man and your over 25 and you don't eat pu**y just kill your self damn it. The world will be a better place. Lol."
3.In the wake of allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2012, Cee Lo Green tweeted, "If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent” and "People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!"
4.In what I consider to be a pretty out-of-character move, Rashida Jones once tweeted, "This week's celeb news takeaway: she who comes closest to showing the actual inside of her vagina is most popular. #stopactinglikewhores"
5.Amber Heardonce tweeted, "Just heard there's an ICE checkpoint in hollywood [sic], a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight."
6.In the wake of the whole Taylor Swift/Kim Kardashian/Kanye scandal, Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted that "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant." Khloe Kardashian replied to her on Twitter with "Is this the a hole you're referring to," accompanied by an alleged paparazzi photo of Moretz in a swimsuit with her butthole exposed. Moretz, who was 19 at the time, wrote back that the photo wasn't of her.
7.After a negative review of her album Manic, Halsey tweeted, “can the basement that they run p*tchork out of just collapse already.” Pitchfork's office is in the One World Trade Center.
8.Halsey also once allegedly tweeted that she was "SO going to jail" due to "promising underage fans that I'm gonna make out with them." At the time, then-19-year-old Halsey had a tradition of taking kissing photos with fans.
9.Chrissy Teigen has a number of old problematic tweets, including one about Toddlers and Tiaras that reads, “seeing little girls do the splits half naked is just…..i want to put myself in jail."
10.Teigen also cyberbullied then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden after they married 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011. Stodden told the Daily Beast Teigen had repeatedly told them to kill themselves. Teigen's old tweets to Stodden then resurfaced, revealing she had written things like "you. dirt nap." and "go. to sleep. forever."
11.Cardi B has a history of calling dark-skinned Black women "roaches" on Twitter, writing back to women who criticized her with things like "You just ugly you look like a BURNED ROACH."
12.Machine Gun Kelly once tweeted, "I wish 13/14/15 year old girls werent allowed to be hot so I wouldn’t feel like such a creeper when I look at them..Im still 19."
13.And Sterling Knight once tweeted, "I wanna know when God decided to make 15 year olds so good looking......its just plain mean." He was 21 at the time.
14.Chelsea Handler has made numerous awful jokes about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children over the years, including tweeting, "Angelina has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt...he wants the China; she wants Pax and Maddox ##sorrycouldnthelpmyself" after their divorce news broke.
15.She also tweeted from the Huffington Post Twitter account (during an Oscars takeover) congratulating Lupita Nyong'o on her Oscar win for 12 Years a Slave, and then promoting her book Uganda be Kidding Me. "Congratulations #12yearsaslave Go to Africa or buy #ugandabekiddingme." The only apparent connection between Lupita's win and the book is Lupita's African heritage — which, by the way, is not Ugandan).
16.During the same Oscars ceremony, she also tweeted that "#AngelinaJolie just filed adoption papers #lupitanyongo," seeming to joke that Jolie was interested in adopting Nyong'o.
17.Rihanna once tweeted a photo of a rice cake in earrings and sunglasses, a move many fans thought was a racist reference to Chris Brown's then-partner, Karrueche Tran, as she captioned it with the lyric from her song "Birthday Cake" with Chris, "Ima a make u my b****." Fuel was added to the fire when Rihanna's best friend Melissa Forde later explicitly referred to Tran as a "rice cake."
18.Gregg Sulkin once tweeted, “Wow what a workout. Had to run up flights of stairs & all I could think of were the brave firefighters climbing the twin towers on 9/11.”
19.And finally, Lena Dunham — who is a cis, straight woman — once tweeted this about Pride: "When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange?"
