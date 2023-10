However, it does seem that Silverstone made a conscious effort to leave Hollywood as a result of, instead of the film actively ending her career for her. "That definitely wasn’t my favorite film-making experience," Silverstone said. "There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went down And no, I didn’t say 'F--- you' and come out like a warrior, but I would just walk away and go, 'Okay, I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again.' I stopped loving acting for a very long time." She also struggled with the focus on her weight in the media, which would refer to her as "Fat Girl."