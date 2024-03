17.

While perhaps not as bad as some of the rest, Kim Kardashian once compared her life to an 18-year-old with cancer. When an interviewer suggested that the pressure to continue making dramatic content forled to Kardashian "say[ing] yes to things one might otherwise say no to, for example marrying Kris Humphries and then divorcing Kris Humphries," Kim replied, "Not really. We [were] done filming our season at that point, so we decided to film for the wedding. And that was a decision that he and I made together. But I think that, with any decisions in life [brace yourselves], like, I spoke to a girl today who had cancer and we were talking about how this is such a hard thing for her, but it taught her a big lesson on who her friends are and so much about life. She's 18. And I was like, that's how I feel."