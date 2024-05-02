21 Photos That Are Really, Really Weird To See Considering What We Know Now

2.
And this magazine contest to "sleep with Donald Trump" (aka win a pillowcase with his face on it) from 1990:
3.
This magazine headline from 2007, far before Lostprophets' lead singer Ian Watkins was convicted on multiple charges of child sexual abuse and images:
4.
And this fan email, which makes sure to note Watkins's interaction with the fan's daughter (Watkins notably pled guilty to the attempted rape of a fan’s baby):
5.
This photo of what Google looked like in 1999:
6.
This "interesting fact" from a 2014 book, a few years before the #MeToo movement:
7.
This T-shirt, which is weird to see in light of the recent Boeing press:
8.
This quote from J.K. Rowling, many years before her anti-trans comments tarnished her legacy:
9.
This old Nickelodeon logo, which now only serves as a reminder of the weird focus on feet in Dan Schneider's shows:
10.
Along with this tweet from the Sam & Cat Twitter account:
11.
This article about Jennette McCurdy's mom dying (Jennette would later write the memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died):
13.
This 2009 article about Vladimir Putin:
14.
This article from Ben Shapiro, who did, in fact, end up voting for Trump:
15.
This comment about Ruby Franke and her 8 Passengers YouTube channel, from a few years before she was arrested for child abuse:
16.
This line from Ian McGeechan's autobiography that mentions Jimmy Saville — who would later be accused of child sexual abuse — "playing with our children":
17.
This documentary about Alexei Navalny, who did end up being jailed and killed:
18.
This tweet from Chris D'Elia, who was later accused of sexually harassing and grooming teenage girls:
20.
This 1999 photo from Wired magazine, two years before 9/11:
21.
And finally...this BuzzFeed article: