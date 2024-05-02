  • Viral badge

21 Photos That Are Really, Really Weird To See Considering What We Know Now

"Harvey Weinstein has been thanked 12 times at the Oscars — once more than God."

1. This interview with Donald Trump from 1980 where he said he wasn't interested in being president:

Screenshots of young Donald Trump
u/WolverineCrazy5590 / Via reddit.com

2. And this magazine contest to "sleep with Donald Trump" (aka win a pillowcase with his face on it) from 1990:

The image shows a vintage Playboy magazine cover with a shirtless man and text promoting articles within
u/Amyruthkid / Via reddit.com

3. This magazine headline from 2007, far before Lostprophets' lead singer Ian Watkins was convicted on multiple charges of child sexual abuse and images:

Magazine cover with bold headlines discussing the band Lostprophets and their fear of their own rollercoaster
camgogow / Via reddit.com

4. And this fan email, which makes sure to note Watkins's interaction with the fan's daughter (Watkins notably pled guilty to the attempted rape of a fan’s baby):

A magazine article about Ian Watkins
__Severus__Snape__ / Via reddit.com

5. This photo of what Google looked like in 1999:

Google site in 1999
u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

6. This "interesting fact" from a 2014 book, a few years before the #MeToo movement:

Text stating Harvey Weinstein has been thanked 12 times at the Oscars, once more than God
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

7. This T-shirt, which is weird to see in light of the recent Boeing press:

Black T-shirt with text &quot;If it&#x27;s not Boeing, I&#x27;m not going&quot; and silhouette of an airplane
u/RobotTesla / Via reddit.com

8. This quote from J.K. Rowling, many years before her anti-trans comments tarnished her legacy:

Quote on wall reads, &quot;It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be&quot; by J.K. Rowling
u/Balsalsa2 / Via reddit.com

9. This old Nickelodeon logo, which now only serves as a reminder of the weird focus on feet in Dan Schneider's shows:

Nickelodeon logo with iconic orange splat shape and white text in front of palm trees
u/Superquzzical825 / Via reddit.com

10. Along with this tweet from the Sam & Cat Twitter account:

An old tweet from the Sam &amp;amp; Cat Twitter account
u/GoForthandProsper1 / Via reddit.com

11. This article about Jennette McCurdy's mom dying (Jennette would later write the memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died):

Article discussing Jennette McCurdy&#x27;s feelings and support from Andre Drummond after her mother&#x27;s passing
u/Jaf1999 / Via reddit.com

12. This 1990 Sega game, where Michael Jackson rescues kidnapped children:

A scene from the Michael Jackson&#x27;s Moonwalker video game showing Michael in a white suit with his pet chimp, Bubbles
u/BubbleGuts01 / Via reddit.com

13. This 2009 article about Vladimir Putin:

Illustration of a hand holding a rainbow flag, related to an article about Vladimir Putin
u/Profanion / Via reddit.com

14. This article from Ben Shapiro, who did, in fact, end up voting for Trump:

Opinion article by Ben Shapiro stating he will never vote for Donald Trump, dated Mar 4, 2016, on DailyWire.com
u/GriffinFTW / Via reddit.com

15. This comment about Ruby Franke and her 8 Passengers YouTube channel, from a few years before she was arrested for child abuse:

A screenshot of social media comments where users discuss a presenter&#x27;s family values, with mixed sentiments
u/gou0018 / Via buzzfeednews.com

16. This line from Ian McGeechan's autobiography that mentions Jimmy Saville — who would later be accused of child sexual abuse — "playing with our children":

Text from a book describing a summer that the speaker experienced in Fiji with Jimmy Savile, who was there for his knighthood, and mentions Bruce Oldfield and playing with children
u/Bitter_Day16 / Via reddit.com

17. This documentary about Alexei Navalny, who did end up being jailed and killed:

A man stands in front of a documentary title &quot;The Man Putin Couldn&#x27;t Kill&quot; summarizing a plot against Putin critic
u/ThisGuyZak / Via reddit.com

18. This tweet from Chris D'Elia, who was later accused of sexually harassing and grooming teenage girls:

Tweet by Chris D&#x27;Elia about feeling weird to follow Miley Cyrus online due to age difference
u/MacsPowerBike / Via reddit.com

19. This post from MGK, who would later have major beef with Eminem:

Tweet from Machine Gun Kelly expressing admiration for Eminem while watching 8 Mile, dated Mar 28, 2011
Machine Gun Kelly / Facebook / Via Facebook: machinegunkellymusic

20. This 1999 photo from Wired magazine, two years before 9/11:

Man in white shirt displaying survival items labeled &quot;World Trade Center Escape Kit.&quot;
u/ntdo_34269 / Via reddit.com

21. And finally...this BuzzFeed article:

Ellen DeGeneres stands in a grocery store aisle next to a person, produce shelves visible. Text: 26 Wholesome Female Celebrities Who Are 100% Unproblematic
u/OutlandishnessBig435 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/AgedLikeMilk