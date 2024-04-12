51 Inappropriate Scenes From "ICarly," "Victorious," "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," "All That," And "The Amanda Show" That Are Wild To Look Back On

In the wake of Quiet on Set, many people are looking back at scenes from Nickelodeon shows in a new light. The shows most in the hot seat are those produced by Dan Schneider, who parted ways with the network in 2018. Schneider has since been accused of inappropriate behavior in the workplace, which he has denied.
But fans have been pointing out the sexualization of young girls in Schneider's shows for years, along with other problematic and inappropriate scenes. A while back, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about moments that are SUPER uncomfortable to look back on. Here are the scenes they mentioned.
Note: Some submissions include topics of eating disorders, anti-trans language, and young girls being sexualized.
2. But probably the most infamous examples are the Victorious bonus clips. In one, Grande (as her character Cat) tries to drink water upside down, and it's super sexual.
4. In another of these bonus clips, Cat tries to touch her uvula.
5. These clips are just filled with double entendres.
7. In fact, you could write a whole dissertation on foot-related scenes in Dan Schneider's shows, like this one from iCarly.
9. This bonus clip of Tori from Victorious is particularly bad.
10. Many of the scenes seem innocent, like this moment from iCarly...
11. ...And this one, where Carly wakes Sam up with her bare foot...
12. ...But there are so many of them that they become hard to ignore. Remember that whole episode of Victorious where Trina buys illegal fish to nibble her feet and make them smooth, and everyone ogles her feet the entire episode?
13. "Feel these kids' feet" should've been Nickelodeon's tagline back then.
14. It's...uncomfortable, to say the least.
16. There are also a LOT of what seem to be references to porn tropes and scenes in Schneider's shows, like when Cat is surrounded by guys shooting water guns at her in Victorious.
17. One that comes up repeatedly is people — usually young girls — getting something squirted on their faces, like this example in Zoey 101.
18. It also happens on Victorious...
20. ...AND on All That.
21. Let's also not forget that the kid's costume seems pretty darn phallic in the All That example, as pointed out in Quiet on Set.
22. In one of the most famous examples from Quiet on Set, another All That scene seems to reference glory holes.
23. A lot of the shows also include sexual (or sexual-sounding) terms that would probably go over most kids' heads, like this iCarly scene that features the word "hobknocker," which was actually cut from the British broadcast.
24. And, of course, there's Penelope's last name from The Amanda Show, which two of the writers alleged was purposeful innuendo in the first episode of Quiet on Set.
25. In an early episode of Victorious, Robbie tells Andre, "nice fingering" after he plays the piano.
26. And in another episode, Tori refers to herself as a "throat player."
27. In one Victorious episode inspired by The Breakfast Club, the dialogue is a clear reference to the scene in the film about the characters being virgins, though they use the word "vegan" instead.
28. A lot of the innuendo in these shows is about breast size. Like this example from Victorious...
29. ...And this one, also from Victorious...
30. ...And this one from Zoey 101, where one of Quinn's inventions makes her boobs look bigger, and Michael jokingly gives her a "D+."
31. There's also plenty of butt wiggling, like in this Victorious scene...
32. ...Along with spanking, like in this Victorious scene.
33. There are also a ton of jokes that rely on cross-dressing and seem to poke fun at transgender people. One of the most blatant examples is in Victorious when Beck makes a joke about his aunt being transgender and purposefully misgenders her.
34. There's also a scene in Drake & Josh when Josh impulsively kisses a woman passing by, and then her voice is super deep, which is accompanied by a laugh track and Josh looking horrified.
35. Also on Drake & Josh, Drake tells Josh to get a sex change so it'll be easier to break up with Mindy.
36. And then, of course, there's the episode in which Josh dresses up as a woman to write his advice column, which is run by his female alter ego, and Drake calls him a freak...
37. ...And the episode when Josh's dad dresses in a prom dress that Drake's mom is working on for their neighbor, who Megan thinks is a boy. Then, when the woman shows up, Megan shudders after hearing her speak in a low voice.
38. This type of humor continues in full force on iCarly. Spencer has multiple examples where he dresses as a woman, and it's played for laughs — especially when he dresses as Great Aunt Natalie and is called a "man lady."
39. Sam's obsession with food (and problematic comments regarding it) on iCarly is particularly hard to watch after knowing about Jennette McCurdy's eating disorder at the time. While producers were unaware, they still went against her wishes in continuing to include these jokes despite them making her uncomfortable.
40. There are also a ton of jokes about underwear that are fat-shaming, like when Victorious had a whole plot line about Trina and Cat using Tori's underwear as tissues in public and without her permission, then referring to them as being "giant."
41. Coco is consistently fat-shamed on Zoey 101, like when Chase mistakes her underwear for a pillowcase.
42. There are plenty of other problematic jokes on these shows. Check out this skit about drinking from a sumo wrestler's belly on The Amanda Show.
43. Does anyone remember the "iGo to Japan" episode of iCarly? It's filled with racist stereotypes and vilification of Japanese characters.
44. In Sam & Cat, people with dwarfism are used for comedic purposes and are referred to as things rather than people.
45. The shows often make light of mental health, as well. On Victorious (and in the aforementioned bonus videos of Cat), they constantly make a joke out of Cat and her brother's mental health.
46. And then there's "Crazy Steve" on Drake & Josh.
47. In another problematic running joke, Stacey's lisp on Zoey 101 is constantly played for laughs, right up until she's hit by a car and "cured."
48. There are also some creepy storylines on the shows, like on Zoey 101, when Logan spies on the girls with a hidden camera.
49. And Robbie from Victorious is constantly making creepy comments through his puppet.
50. Robbie is pretty creepy himself, considering he has secret cardboard cutouts of Cat he keeps in his room.
51. And finally, in one episode of iCarly, there's a Confederate flag just randomly hanging in a classroom.
What other problematic and inappropriate scenes from these shows do you remember? Let us know in the comments.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.