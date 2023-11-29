People Are Sharing What Happened To *That One Coworker*, And These Stories Range From Horrifying To Absolutely Bonkers

24. "It was obvious he was a hard drinker. What took the weirdness to the next level was when I was almost home and a voice called out my name and it was him. He had actually stalked me. I'm a thin 5'5" woman. He tried to be casual about it and extended an invitation to a neighborhood bar. Inner monologue went from This guy followed me from Manhattan to Brooklyn on the Subway? Whoa to He doesn't live in this neighborhood. to Does he know which apartment I live at? Maybe I should walk to the fire station and call a roommate."

"His voice trailed off seeing the expression on my face, which probably looked like you have bad idea written all over you.

He was a raging functional alcoholic who was on the razor's edge of slipping into dysfunction. If you've met the binge drinking college student whose idea of bravado is how much they can put away in one night and still function the next day, he still had that outlook on life in his early 30s.

Yet, he wasn't aggressive. Just accepted my slow, 'Um, no thanks' and shuffled away.

Instead of talking to the boss, I kept polite distance. He never tested that boundary again. A year later, I left that job."

—u/doublestitch