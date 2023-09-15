24. "I had an internship as an electrician in a hospital and one of my colleagues was a middle-aged, fed-up-with-life dude... He had a wife and kids to take care of but was always showing up late, going shopping while still punched in, and just generally had a lazy attitude towards work."

"The boss sent him over to another hospital nearby where after a few months the groundskeeper called us in to tell us someone had been sleeping in the vent room for a good while (weeks) and there was a mattress there and a reading lamp. We immediately figured it was our guy but no proof.

Anyway the hospital where I worked had eight floors, and the fourth floor was off limits as they had closed that specific department (can't remember which specialists where in there) but some of us could access this floor to do maintenance work.

So he gets transferred back and a couple of months pass. Colleagues starts noticing he's ... gone for weird periods of times, until one day one of the security guards does a round on fourth floor (all abandoned and dark) and hears moaning coming from one of the rooms.

The guard starts walking there when the moaning stops abruptly and a person fucking bolts out of the room with a jacket over his head and trousers halfway pulled up (strong pull out game). Dashes to the doors like Casper the horny ghost and then this poor lady he was fucking was just left there. He'd even dragged in a worn out mattress for the occasion (and they say chivalry is dead).

Anyway so you have to access the floor by swiping your card and entering your personal code so we had our Scooby-Doo meeting the next day where we revieled our horny-ghost-on-floor-four must've been our collegue.

Aaand he was fired. Oh, and he lost his family too."

—u/Embarrassed-Oil-5794